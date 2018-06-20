League of Legends Announces New VS Event

The next League of Legends VS event is almost here with Riot Games fully announcing its plans for the second pick-a-side battle.

Just as many suspected when they saw the wolf and lion teaser that was shared not long ago, the reveal of the Legendary God-King Garen and God-King Darius skins has led us to a new VS event. The first VS event was the one between Riven and Yasuo that introduced the Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skins, and this latest battle pits figureheads of Demacia and Noxus against one another in a royal face-off.

Like last time, players have to pick a side to fight for, and jumping ship isn’t allowed. Starting on June 27, you can log in and either fight for Garen and Demacia or Darius and Noxus. Both of them have their own set of daily missions as well as unique mission lines that reference their factions with each task awarding players with VS Tokens.

Those VS Tokens can then be used to craft different event-themed loot items like Lion Orbs or Wolf Orbs. You can also convert them into Blue Essence if you have some left over with a 1-to-10 Token to Blue Essence conversion rate, not a bad deal since every mission grants a minimum of five tokens. In the full post about the VS event plans, Riot Games also shared everything that can be crafted with the tokens:

God-King Garen loading screen border, God-King Garen Icon, and Crown of Lions Icon (150 VS Tokens)

God-King Darius loading screen border, God-King Darius Icon, and Crown of Wolves Icon (150 VS Tokens)

Lion Orb (80 VS Tokens)

Wolf Orb (80 VS Tokens)

Little Lion Icon and Divine Lion Icon (40 VS Tokens)

Little Wolf Icon and Forsaken Wolf Icon (40 VS Tokens)

Random Champion Shard [worth 4800+ Blue Essence] (40 VS Tokens)

Key Fragment (15 VS Tokens)

10 Blue Essence (1 VS Token)

The new Orbs can also be purchased with RP and each contain a random skin shared as well as the chance to earn extra drops like Orange Essence or a VS Bag. You can’t purchase VS Bags, but if you find one in an Orb, you’ll get quite the haul. These come with five skin shards for champions from the same factions, so if you’ve got a preferred group, you could luck out and get a whole new wardrobe for those champions.

The whole VS event kicks off on June 27, the same date when you’ll be able to buy the Darius and Garen skins for 1820 RP each. ARURF is also coming back from that date until July 11 when the whole event ends, a game mode which will help you complete some of your missions.