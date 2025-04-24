Avowed on Sale for the First Time

This year is shaping up to be quite a big one for RPG fans. We’ve got the new Oblivion remaster, the highly-rated new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and of course, the game that garnered “the new Skyrim” accolades at launch. The latter is none other than Avowed, which released in February of this year. The new RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios gained a solid 81 score on Metacritic, and the fans who love it have really loved it. Now, those who have yet to give this new RPG a go, Avowed is on sale for the first time ever.

Whether you’re playing on PC or Xbox, you can currently grab Avowed for 20% off. Given that Avowed is not yet available on PlayStation or Nintendo consoles, that means the sale price applies to all platforms where you can play the game!

The discount is available via Steam and the Xbox store, bringing this solid RPG entry from $70 down to $55.99. The discount is available for the Premium Edition as well, marking that beefed-up version of Avowed down from $90 to $71.99. If you need a reminder, the Premium Edition of the game includes a Digital Artbook as well as the Avowed Soundtrack. It also includes a Premium skin pack with 2 bonus skins.

Should You Buy Avowed While It’s On Sale?

With so many new RPGs coming out this year, it can be hard to know which to invest in. Keep in mind that Avowed is included with a standard Xbox Game Pass membership for now, so if you have Game Pass, you may want to check out the game that way before committing to purchase. For everyone else trying to decide, here’s a refresher on what Avwed is all about and what reviewers have said so far.

Our own review here at ComicBook nods to Avowed as “Skyrim‘s spiritual successor,” which is pretty high praise. We’re not alone in noticing that Avowed gives players much of that same Skyrim feel many RPG lovers are always chasing. The game has been praised for stunning visual design and for the colorful cast of characters that bring the Living Lands region to life. There are a few drawbacks, including some pacing issues with the plot. Some also consider the character-building elements to be a bit simplified, though not all gamers will necessarily view that as a negative.

Exploring the Living Lands in Avowed

Basically, if you love a good, expansive RPG with an interesting setting and compelling characters, Avowed is likely going to deliver the experience you’re looking for.

20% off isn’t the steepest discount in the world, but for the first-ever sale since Avowed released, it’s pretty solid savings. Neither Steam nor the Xbox store have listed an end date for the sale. So, if you’re wanting to add Avowed to your gaming library for less, it’s best to take advantage of the discount ASAP to avoid missing out.

Avowed is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. As of now, Obsidian and Xbox Games have not confirmed plans to bring the game to PlayStation or Nintendo Switch consoles.

Have you played Avowed yet? Will you be grabbing it while it’s on sale? Let us know in the comments below!