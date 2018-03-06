Gaming

Riot Games Shares First Look at League of Legends’ Worlds Skins

League of Legends players now have a first look at the newest esports skins to be released in commemoration of Samsung Galaxy’s 2017 victory at Worlds.

Back in February, we reported that the members of Samsung Galaxy had chosen the champions that they wanted skins for following their championship win. With the new State of Skins dev blog that’s just been released, Riot Games confirmed once again that the previous list of champions was correct with Taliyah, Gnar, Jarvan IV, Rakan, Xayah, and Ezreal will be the next champions to get esports skins.

“Just like last year, we’re working closely with the pros to make sure their skins celebrate who they are as a team and their amazing accomplishment,” Riot Games’ product manager and lead skin producer Anna “Supercakes” Donlon said in the video above.

Just before the four-minute mark in the video, players can see some concepts for the six new skins. Players are already weighing in on the new skins with some drawing comparisons to Cosmic and Warring Kingdom skins, but many seem impressed with the skins so far, especially with the concept for Gnar’s skin.

On Twitter, Riot Stellari, skins producer for League of Legends, shared an image of all of the SSG skin concepts side-by-side and said that the skins players see now aren’t the final designs. The Rioter went on to explain what some of the goals were for the skins while adding that some concepts such as Taliyah’s have already been adjusted multiple times since the first concepts were created.

A release timeframe for the new SSG skins hasn’t been announced yet, but look for more development posts on the skins as we move closer to their final versions.

