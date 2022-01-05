League of Legends Reveals New Champion Zeri in Accidental Leak

To kick off 2022, Riot Games seems to have accidentally revealed the first new champion that will be coming to League of Legends in the calendar year. Without any warning, a new champion page for the character Zeri went live on the League of Legends website recently. While Riot has since taken down the page to prepare for a more formal reveal of the character, we’ve still gotten our first look at Zeri to go along with a description of her backstory.

As seen in her key art, Zeri looks to be a young female character that hails from Zaun, which is the same region that Arcane stars Jinx and Vi come from. Zeri boasts bright green and yellow hair to go along with a custom-made gun. She’s also described as a marksman character, which makes it seem as though she will be an ADC champion when she officially joins League of Legends.

“A headstrong, spirited young woman from Zaun’s working-class, Zeri channels her electric magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Her volatile power mirrors her emotions, its sparks reflecting her lightning-fast approach to life,” said a description on the League of Legends website prior to its removal from Riot Games. “Deeply compassionate toward others, Zeri carries the love of her family and her home into every fight. Though her eagerness to help can sometimes backfire, Zeri believes one truth to be certain: stand up for your community, and it will stand up with you.”

At this point in time, larger questions surrounding Zeri have yet to be detailed by Riot. For starters, we still don’t know exactly how her champion kit will work, but it sounds as though her abilities will have something to do with lightning. In addition, Riot also hasn’t said when Zeri will be releasing in League of Legends just yet. Given that this leak has now come about, though, it seems like an arrival within the next month is pretty likely.

