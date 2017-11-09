League of Legends Reveals Zoe’s Spell-stealing Abilities

Riot Games has officially revealed the abilities and details of the latest League of Legends champion, Zoe, and it looks like the champion will be stealing a bit more than just Summoner Spells.

The newest champion to join League, Zoe was previewed not too long ago with a wild teaser that showed off some incredible mobility and spell-stealing action. There was some speculation on how her playful abilities would work, but now that she’s been fully revealed, we can’t wait to try out The Aspect of Twilight.

Check out all of the new champion’s abilities below as well as some tips on how to play as Zoe.

Passive: More Sparkles!

Zoe’s passive is a simple one, something that might not have been expected with how complicated some champions’ passive abilities can get.

Simply put, Zoe basically as extra damage effect of Sheen built into her kit. It doesn’t have any other effects attached to it though, it simply adds more damage to her next auto attack after using an ability.

After casting a spell, Zoe’s next basic attack deals bonus magic damage.

Q: Paddle Star

Her “Q,” Paddle Star, gets a bit tricker though with some geometry needed to hit targets and get the most damage out of it that she can. The longer you get that star moving, the more damage it does, and from the demonstration in the preview above, it looks like it can do some serious damage.

Zoe fires a star that deals magic damage in a small area and applies her passive. She can recast Q mid-flight to redirect the star to a new position near her. The star’s damage increases based on the distance it has traveled in a straight line.

W: Spell Thief

And then there’s Spell Thief, the ability that everyone’s been looking forward to seeing since her teaser.

This move appears to have only passive effects that are triggered by either Zoe’s Summoner Spells or her enemies, but it works in tandem with another ability.

Enemy summoner spells and active item casts drop spell shards on the ground for an extended period of time. Some minions also drop a spell shard when killed by Zoe. Collecting a spell shard grants one cast of that spell or active item .

When casting any summoner spell, Zoe briefly gains bonus movement speed and tosses missiles at the nearest enemy (prioritizing her nearest enemy). Each missile can trigger her passive.

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Her ability that was teased on the PBE, Sleepy Trouble Bubble, gives the champion some CC and looks like it’ll be a great tool when she roams from the mid lane.

Zoe throws a ball that detonates on the first target hit, dealing magic damage and making the struck enemy drowsy. After a couple of seconds, drowsy enemies will briefly fall asleep and take extra damage from the next attack or spell. Whenever an enemy falls asleep, this ability’s cooldown is reduced.

If the Bubble hits nothing, it lingers on the ground as a trap. If cast over a wall, it gains casting range.

R: Portal Jump

Last up is Zoe’s ultimate, Portal Jump, a move that allows her to quickly jump to a distant location and then pull herself back to safety.

During her journey, she can still use her abilities and attack like usual, but you won’t be able to move. This ability looks like it’ll have plenty of crafty uses from assassinating enemies to pulling off some dragon steals.

Briefly teleport to a targeted position, then teleport back. During the teleport you can use abilities and attack normally, and see over walls. However, you won’t be able to move.

Tips and Tricks

“Paddle Star does more damage depending on how far it’s flown in a straight line. Cast it at your target for a light chip spell that can be redirected if they dodge the initial blast. Cast it further away (often behind yourself) for a massive but less reliable nuke.”

“Over 40 spells and active items can drop as a result of Spell Thief’s passive. If you see a powerful spell drop on the far side of a fight, use Portal Jump to dive in and collect it before returning safely to your backline.”

“Good Zoe players will spend time practicing important combos involving Portal Jump. Try portaling near walls and aim over them to get the extra cast range on your Trouble Bubble, and master the art of quickly harassing with Portal Jump to extend your basic attack range.”

What Do You Think of Zoe?