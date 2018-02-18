Late Zoe Changes Added to Next League of Legends Patch

With the release of League of Legends Patch 8.4 just a few days away, some late Zoe adjustments have been added that take a hard swing at her main source of damage while providing some compensation buffs.

Zoe already had a couple of nerfs being tested – minions no longer drop Teleport from Spell Thief (W), Sleepy Trouble Bubble (E) no longer reduces cooldown when an enemy falls asleep, and Paddle Star (Q) no longer applies More Sparkles’ (P) damage to more than one enemy – but these latest changes modify her abilities’ stats even further. The most notable one that was explained in a tweet and a follow-up from Riot Meddler is the damage nerf for Paddle Star, one that will ultimately reduce its power by approximately 20 percent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some late additional Zoe changes in 8.4: P ratio to 0.325 was 0.25

Q damage 45-105+0.2 was 45-165+0.4

W AP ratio to 0.6 was 0.4

W MS 30-70% was 10-70%

+34 base HP and +2 base AD Expect 8.4 leaves her quite weak. Would rather risk overnerfing and fix after at this point though. — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) February 18, 2018

In terms of what that means for Q, its damage will be around 20% lower at all levels (base passive damage is tweaked a bit as well to even that out at some points, though starts and ends at the same values). — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) February 18, 2018

The damage nerfs to Paddle Star may be hard to swallow for Zoe mains, but several players have already conceded that the nerfs might not be that bad considering the compensation buffs. These changes help move Zoe’s power around to different areas, specifically her Spell Thief ability which will soon deal more damage and give her more movement speed early on. While the nerf will hurt Zoe players who only rely on popping enemies from two screens away with Paddle Star, decent Zoe players will be able to use the extra Spell Thief and More Sparkles damage to their advantage while still being able to make it out alive thanks to the buffed Spell Thief movement speed.

These changes should show up in Patch 8.4 along with the Zoe nerfs that were already being tested.