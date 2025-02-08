Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Never Let These Irritating Companions Join the Party

Many fans are eager to join up with their real-life companions when cross-play arrives in Baldur’s Gate 3 with Patch 8. Until then, however, many players continue to enjoy the singleplayer experience. After all, the game’s NPC companions are well-rounded, interesting characters… who also happen to be pretty darn attractive. For many, romancing icons like Astarion is what keeps them coming back to Faerun for multiple playthroughs. However, not all Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are created equal, and fans love to share which would-be romance options they prefer to leave at camp with Withers instead.

Between the vampire romance lovers and the Neil Newborn of it all, it’s no secret that few Baldur’s Gate 3 players relegate Astarion to camp for long. However, not everyone bases their party composition entirely on the romance dynamics. In fact, some players focus on party balance, opting for a mix of different classes… even if that means mixing up their favorite character’s base abilities to make it happen.

Wizards of the coast knows what the people want, and it’s astarion minis

For those not focused on building a well-rounded adventuring party, pettiness comes into play. Some fans report leaving Shadowheart or Lae’zel beind “purely for the fact that she’s mean to me,” for instance. But personal preferences aside, a few companions seem to get the cold shoulder more often than others across the board. Depending on your personal Baldur’s Gate 3 faves, the top-cited companions that get left at camp just might come as a surprise.

These Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions Get No Love

In a recent Reddit thread, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans dished the details on which companions they almost never bring along for the ride, and why. If you’re in Baldur’s Gate 3 for the social dynamics, this thread is a wild ride, because people sure do have opinions on each and every companion option.

Though it’s painful for those of us who list the Druid among our favorite D&D classes, Halsin and Jaheira are frequently left behind because “having two druids is silly.” While this is part of why players don’t bring them along, it’s not the only reason. Despite the bear of it all, though, many simply find Halsin uninteresting, particularly since he can’t actually join your party for much of the time he spends hanging around camp. As for Jaheira, she comes into the game later on and many have already figured out their ideal combat strategy by then.

Amongst the core companions players meet early on in Baldur’s Gate 3, many players are happy to leave Gale and Wyll at home. Gale has some steadfast supporters, but many find his voracious appetite for magical objects irritating. As for Wyll, well… the warlock is a tricky class to play, and many players struggle to get utility out of him without a lot of heavy lifting. For others, “he’s too lawful good” to be a compelling story compared with other companion options.

That said, Shadowheart is also surprisingly unpopular. While she is a popular choice as a romance option for the goth girl of it all, many Baldur’s Gate 3 players don’t like her attitude. She’s also a little tricky to keep around, since she will abandon the party forever if things don’t shake out how she wants during the Gauntlet of Shar.

Interestingly enough, despite her prickly attitude, few players report wanting to leave Lae’zel behind. While there are some votes against Karlach, many like her vibe or her Barbarian class enough to keep her in the mix. Surprising almost no one, basically everyone likes to keep Astarion in their active party for the quips if nothing else.

Which characters do you keep in your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventuring party with every playthrough? Let us know in the comments below!