Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Gets First Update

Select lucky Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are currently in the midst of stress-testing the last major update for the beloved RPG. Patch 8 will be a big one, bringing in cross-play, photo mode, and new subclasses. That means Larian is hard at work asking players to test out and break everything so they can patch it up before Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 releases for the rest of us. After launching the stress test on January 28th, Larian is ready to release the first update in response to player feedback.

The Patch 8 update will be available only to players currently participating in the Patch 8 stress test. For the rest of us, the bug fixes and tweaks will be part of what arrives with the final product when Patch 8 releases widely later this year. So, for those not participating in the stress test, the update won’t be available just yet – but it will be a look at what’s to come when Patch 8 is finalized for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Playtesters are already enjoying photo mode in BG3

Cross-play is one of the features many fans are eagerly looking forward to, as it will let new parties form across console lines. This is, unfortunately, one of the trickiest bits of Patch 8, and Larian notes they’re “still investigating some instances of cross-play not working as intended.” The update does include some fixes, so stress testers might want to give it another go if they’ve had cross-play issues thus far.

To see everything that’s changing with Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Update 1, check out the full patch notes from Larian studios below. As always, some of the bugs that have been squashed are entertaining even if you’ve not encountered those issues yourself.

Gameplay

Fixed containers inside inventories not scattering their contents when they get destroyed, which could potentially lead to key quest items getting lost for good.

Fixed a bug causing Oath of the Crown paladins to lose spell slots instead of gaining them when levelling up.

Fixed an issue where picking up items from the ground in multiplayer could then block movement via the controller stick.

Fixed the Wild Shape: Panther’s Prowl action and Prowling condition not working correctly.

Fixed a bug where items getting added to the inventory would lose their conditions. This could cause, for example, the Elemental Cleaver buff to disappear when the imbued weapon is thrown.

Shadow Blade will now retain the behaviour of being locked to the caster when upcast.

Fixed Freecast getting enabled again after you unequip a piece of equipment.

Photo mode will bring selfies to baldur’s gate

Photo Mode

Added an in-game pop-up for Photo Mode that triggers at the beach at the start of the game and can be found in the Journal.

Updated Photo Mode’s screenshot function on Steam Deck so that it uses Steam’s proprietary screenshot function, so you can access your photos more readily from the Steam Screenshots page.

Prevented characters from being able to pop into private cutscenes while activating Photo Mode when playing in multiplayer.

Hid the ‘Toggle Photo Preview’ legend while taking screenshots via Steam’s screenshot function.

Fixed Photo Mode making the screen go blurry when opened on split screen.

Added camera shutter SFX when taking a photo in Photo Mode.

Fixed the Attacking and Jumping poses for wolves.

Fixed a cross appearing in the middle of the screen when the Vignette is at its thickest setting.

Fixed some creatures not listening when you select the ‘Look At Camera’ option.

Fixed the game sometimes freezing when switching quickly between tabs in Photo Mode.

Improved the Depth of Field sliders so the strength and distance scale in proportion to the slider itself.

Fixed an issue causing dragonborn tails to appear detached from the body.

The Grasping Vine’s poses now work correctly.

Fixed a bug where switching between control inputs while in Photo Mode would prevent you from being able to close it.

Cross-Play

Fixed an issue that could get the client stuck in a loading screen if the client unfriends the host and then clicks ‘Join Party’ after re-adding the host.

Fixed some of the PS5 splashscreens not showing up when they should.

Fixed a crash at the start of combat.

Subclasses

The Booming Blade tooltip now updates its values when upcast.

Fixed an inaccurate bonus value in the Rakish Audacity tooltip.

Updated Toll the Dead and Bursting Sinew to work with Potent Cantrip and deal half damage on saves.

Fixed Pact of the Blade’s Extra Attack being added to Deepened Pact even if you didn’t choose Pact of the Blade.

Fixed the Reaper passive letting you target the same target multiple times.

Updated the light source used by Shadow Magic sorcerers to improve the visibility for the Eyes of the Dark ability.

Fixed a bug allowing you to infinitely switch your Twinkling Constellation for free.

Dirty Trick: Sand Toss now uses your Dexterity modifier on attack.

Art

Fixed an issue causing the Flaming Fist armour to clip and generally freak out a bit.

UI

Fixed a bug with Gale’s donation UI preventing you from feeding him magical items.

All of the Hexblade’s class actions and subclass features are now shown correctly in Character Creation.

Fixed the new subclasses’ action resources not showing up when Levelling Up.

Fixed button or keyboard shortcut inputs in the UI sometimes not working.

Fixed some Reaction tooltips like Divine Allegiance not showing some values correctly in the description.

Fixed a bug causing the UI to lock up when rapidly switching between keyboard and mouse input and controller input.

Fixed a bug where opening the Main Menu on controller wouldn’t automatically select the ‘Resume’ option at the top of the menu.

Fixed the condition icons on the party line getting duplicated when transitioning between acts during cross-play.

Fixed some settings that were missing their wrap-around navigation functionality on controller, preventing you from looping from the last option back to the first option with the same button input.

Fixed a bug where you’d have to deselect your current passive when respeccing a character before selecting a new one. Now, you can just click the new one.

Fixed a bug that caused the toggleable Illithid Powers to disappear from the Character Sheet and be uninteractable in the Illithid Powers UI.

Fixed player avatars not showing up in the multiplayer/cross-play lobby.

Mentioned the damage that Corrosive Spit deals in its condition tooltip.

Scripting

With 12 new subclasses arriving in Patch 8, we’ve rechecked some achievements, including ensuring the armed version of Stunning Strike no longer counts as an unarmed attack for the Fists of Fury achievement, and its unarmed variant now does.

Monks’ Unarmed Strike bonus action now also correctly counts toward the Action Surge achievement.

Crashes

Fixed a crash when trying to start a game from a lobby multiple times.

Fixed several crashes and freezes related to the UI.

Fixed a crash on Vulkan when taking a photo in Photo Mode.

