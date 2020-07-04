Left 4 Dead Creator Shares New Back 4 Blood Artwork

✖

Turtle Rock Studios shared another look at its upcoming Back 4 Blood game on Saturday with the reveal of some new concept art. The artwork shows a makeshift fortress with “HOPE” scrawled across the front and a field of barricades and trenches stretching out in front of the building to ward off any potential attacks. This reveal is one of the first actual looks at the game we’ve gotten from the Left 4 Dead creators even if it doesn’t show off an actual in-game shot, and in some replies to comments about the artwork, Turtle Rock Studios suggested that we could see more on the game this month.

The concept art can be seen below thanks to the “sneak peek” from Turtle Rock Studios. We haven’t really seen any visuals for the game since its initial announcement which is why reactions to this have been so positive thus far with hopes of more reveals on the horizon for the rest of the month.

Getting to this 4th of July has been tough on all of us, so we wanted to give you a sneak peek and a bit of Hope. pic.twitter.com/buGOBayz5N — Turtle Rock Studios (@TurtleRock) July 4, 2020

In replies to the tweet, Turtle Rock Studios said it was working on a trailer to show off more of the game. The studio was also asked if we’d see any more on the game this month and responded by saying “the more people that ask the better the chances are,” so don’t be surprised if we see more on the game sooner rather than later.

Turtle Rock Studios also has a TikTok now if you want to make sure you don’t miss any of their updates. There’s also a Twitter account solely for Back 4 Blood, but it’s not updated nearly as frequently.

Though the game is created by the Left 4 Dead developers and still features zombies and survivors, Turtle Rock Studios has stressed that this isn’t Left 4 Dead 3. It’s its own unique property, so even though we’ll certainly see some similarities between the two, they don’t exist in the same universe. A campaign, PvP mode, and playable, special zombies called “Mutations” have also all been confirmed for the game so far.

“Back 4 Blood is our own brand new, original IP,” Turtle Rock Studios said about the game. “You’ll be able to shoot up a lot of zombies like in Left 4 Dead, but there’s a whole lot of new stuff in Back 4 Blood which makes it unique.”

Back 4 Blood doesn’t yet have a release date. It’s currently planned for a release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

