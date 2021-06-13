Left 4 Dead Fans Confused After Game Trending During E3
Left 4 Dead fans are wondering why the series is trending on Twitter today. Valve hasn’t announced anything if you were wondering. But, fans can’t help but notice the game’s impact on some of the titles teased recently. Titles like The Anacrusis are taking the Left 4 Dead formula out for a spin in space. (And some wonderful 70s-inspired interiors too.) Rainbow Six Extraction also had some fans thinking it would have the same vibes as Valve’s beloved shooter. But, that isn’t exactly right either. For now, they will have to wait for another entry, if it ever happens. Turtle Rock’s Back 4 Blood might be a worthy contender. However, there are a lot of fans who won’t accept anything else but the genuine article. At any rate, people are talking up a storm on social media when it comes to the beloved franchise.
Left 4 Dead is trending and I just want to say that these games were GOATED pic.twitter.com/O0kYW7lsSr— Andre (@ChristianFNCage) June 12, 2021
Stray Bombay describes their game down below:
The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!”
Do you still miss Left 4 Dead? Let us know down in the comments below!
Godspeed
LEFT 4 DEAD TRENDING!!?!?!?!?!! pic.twitter.com/YfKGS2LJGC— kuu ☽☾ (@K4NKRELATZ) June 12, 2021
LOL
What if Left 4 Dead didn't have a dynamic enemy spawning system that made the levels play completely differently every time you played based around how well you're doing and was instead heavily scripted so every battle plays out the same? We here at Ubisoft— https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXlzWhBvYwg (@legsrjust4show) June 12, 2021
True that
left 4 dead trending??? the world is restoring itself— #AlwaysHereForIlhoon 💙 #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@shinroda) June 12, 2021
Keep it simple
there's been a lot of "its like left 4 dead but [x]" attempts lately all with horrid progression systems or what not as if L4D wasn't an exceptionally simple design that succeeded and no one took notes— JoeLongBalls (@JoeLongBalls) June 12, 2021
Don't we all?
Man I wish we would get Left 4 Dead 3 to bad Valve can’t count to 3 so it will never going to happen 😭 #Left4Dead #Valve pic.twitter.com/IP39JlAVo9— JonnyLeTran5 🏳️🌈 (@JonnyLeTran5) June 12, 2021
Not wrong
LEFT 4 DEAD is the reason I still keep my XBOX360 that game still holds up. I refused to ever play another VALVE game Even my HALF-LIFE (which i did love) sits with dust. https://t.co/0ConiJlnvQ— Craig “Sunsun” Allen (@just2muchfunfun) June 12, 2021
Yup, definite mood
I miss the left 4 dead game. 🥲 good times I feel old.— Echo❤️🔥 (@JUlCETHEKIDD) June 12, 2021
Remember Valve games before Alyx?
left 4 dead trending so im here to remind y’all that it’s the greatest zombie video game of all time pic.twitter.com/BiVR2ODuRu— devin (@hoIydevin) June 12, 2021