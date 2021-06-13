Left 4 Dead Fans Confused After Game Trending During E3

Left 4 Dead fans are wondering why the series is trending on Twitter today. Valve hasn’t announced anything if you were wondering. But, fans can’t help but notice the game’s impact on some of the titles teased recently. Titles like The Anacrusis are taking the Left 4 Dead formula out for a spin in space. (And some wonderful 70s-inspired interiors too.) Rainbow Six Extraction also had some fans thinking it would have the same vibes as Valve’s beloved shooter. But, that isn’t exactly right either. For now, they will have to wait for another entry, if it ever happens. Turtle Rock’s Back 4 Blood might be a worthy contender. However, there are a lot of fans who won’t accept anything else but the genuine article. At any rate, people are talking up a storm on social media when it comes to the beloved franchise.

Left 4 Dead is trending and I just want to say that these games were GOATED pic.twitter.com/O0kYW7lsSr — Andre (@ChristianFNCage) June 12, 2021

Stray Bombay describes their game down below:

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!”

