Legend of Kay Anniversary Edition Headed for Nintendo Switch

The epic adventure game Legend of Kay is headed for yet another platform, and this time, it’s the Nintendo Switch. The fun and imaginative title puts players in the paws of Kay, a feline warrior who must ultimately take back his land from predatory invaders after losing his closest friend and his dojo to those superior powers. Kay is hot-headed and arrogant, a staple hero of the early 2000’s who must learn to bridge beyond his ego in order to save the day. Check out the trailer below to learn a little more about this modern classic:

The game was originally released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2005, before bridging to the Nintendo DS, and re-releasing as an Anniversary Edition for PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Wii U.The anniversary edition introduced online multiplayer to the title, allowing players to hop online and compete with players around the world, along with a large set of mini games to take the edge off between story quests. The game’s developers at THQ Nordic plan to continue making the Legend of Kay Anniversary available to as many players as possible, bridging the game to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

A little more about the game, per THQ Nordic’s official blog post:

Legend of Kay Anniversary is a thoroughly remastered version of the original game including high-resolution textures, new, more detailed character models, modern rendering techniques and crystal-clear surround sound, giving this great classic a new shine Full of fond allusions to old martial arts films and pop culture quotes, Legend of Kay – Anniversary is both an incredibly funny game and a challenging action-adventure for young and old alike. Features: – 25 different levels with over 15 enemy types and epic boss battles.

– 3 different primary weapons (sword/hammer/claws) with distinct combat styles.

– Various mini-games such as wild boar racing, dragon flying and wolf riding.

– Online rankings: compare your score with your friends’ and compete against the best in the world.

Legend of Kay Anniversary is set for release on the Nintendo Switch later this year. It’s currently available to play on the PlayStation 4, PS3, Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360, and PC/Mac/Linux via Steam.