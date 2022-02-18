The Legend of Vox Machina: How the Season Finale Sets Up Season 2

The Legend of Vox Machina ended its first season on an ominous note, setting up what will likely be a bloodbath when the show returns for a second season. The animated series, which is an adaptation of Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, ended with a two shocking twists. Vox Machina was summoned to a proclamation by King Uriel Tal’Dorei, the ruler of the Tal’Dorei Empire. Surprisingly, Uriel announced that he was abdicating the throne and turning over rule of the Empire to the Tal’Dorei Council, specifically citing Vox Machina’s work as a team as an inspiration for his decision.

However, as Vox Machina and the citizens of Emon reeled from this unexpected announcement, Vex’ahlia’s ears started to ring – a sign that a dragon was nearby. King Uriel and Keyleth looked out into the distance and saw not one but four dragons quickly approaching Emon. The first season ended with the four dragons swooping down towards Emon to attack, seemingly led by a red dragon.

Given the carnage that one dragon inflicted on Tal’Dorei during The Legend of Vox Machina’s first pair of episodes, it’s frankly terrifying to see what four dragons could pull off in a coordinated attack. And the appearance of the four dragons were previously set up in the second episode, when a stone wall found in the lair of the blue dragon Brimscythe showed four reptilian eyes for a brief moment. That wall likely served as a way for Brimscythe (who was disguised as the human General Krieg) to communicate with the other dragons.

Of course, Critical Role fans likely know who these dragons are – the Chroma Conclave were the second major villains in the first campaign of Critical Role. We won’t go into too many details about the Chroma Conclave’s plans or their role in the overall story of Vox Machina, but we will note that you can get a sneak peek at the Chroma Conclave in action by watching Critical Role’s Campaign 1 starting with Episode 39.

The Legend of Vox Machina has already been announced for a second season. No premiere date has been announced for future episodes, but the full first season is now available on Prime Video.