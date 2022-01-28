The Legend of Vox Machina Has Already Set Up Its Season 2 Villain

The Legend of Vox Machina is already teasing its Season 2 villain in its opening episodes. The new Prime Video series kicked off this week with three new episodes, which served to introduce viewers to the heroes of Vox Machina as well as the season’s primary antagonists – the Briarwoods. The second episode also subtly hinted at the next set of foes Vox Machina will face via a strange encounter that occurred in the lair of General Krieg/Brimscythe. Shortly before the party faced off against the dragon Brimscythe, Keyleth discovered a wall with four magical stones embedded inside of them. As Keyleth approached, a reptilian eye appeared one of them, followed by a voiced that called out “Intruders!” The stones immediately broke and Brimscythe appeared in his lair for a final confrontation.

Critical Role fans will likely recognize the encounter as a setup for the Chroma Conclave, a group of dragons who attempt to take over all of Tal’Dorei. The group consists of five dragons, each of which represent one of the five dominant types of chromatic dragons. We also see a tease of the Chroma Conclave when Vox Machina find Krieg’s hidden office, which contains a symbol of five dragon heads, each of which are a different color. While the symbol is very similar to that used by the evil dragon goddess Tiamat (also known as the Scaled Tyrant in Critical Role lore), the Chroma Conclave doesn’t have a direct tie to the goddess.

In addition to Brimscythe, the Chroma Conclave consists of Thordak the Cinder King (a red dragon), Raishan the Diseased Deceiver (a green dragon), Umbrasyl the Hope Devourer (a black dragon), and Vorugal the Frigid Doom (a white dragon). The mysterious voice heard by Vox Machina belongs to Raishan, who was voiced by veteran voice actress Cree Summer.

It’s likely that Vox Machina’s confrontation with the Chroma Conclave will be the main storyline for Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina. In the meantime, the group will need to deal with the Briarwoods, a deadly married couple consisting of a vampire and a necromancer.

The Legend of Vox Machina is now airing on Prime Video.