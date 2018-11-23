Official ‘Legend of Zelda: Creating a Champion’ Art Book Shows Off Link In All His Naked Glory

The Internet is a weird place, and it’s because the Internet is a weird place that this is by no means the first time we’ve seen The Legend of Zelda’s Link in the buff. However, this isn’t some fan-fiction, it’s actual concept art from the stunning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion art book.

Though some may consider this to be NSFW, it’s simply a concept design showing off the different shading and sculpt used for the character in the Nintendo Switch open-world RPG. That, and for being a revealing picture – it doesn’t actually reveal much. A censored version of a body type to show off Link in closer detail without showing off too much.

You can see a snapshot of the page that I took after getting my hands on the incredible Creating a Champion art book myself:

The latest addition to the game’s phenomenal lore comes in the form of a whopping 424-page book that offers a never-before-seen insight into the game in all of its wonderful glory. From the different character designs, to what kind of thought process went into all of the interesting areas players could explore – it’s the perfect gift for any The Legend of Zelda fan!

Dark Horse tells us, “This oversized hardcover is the ultimate companion to the award-winning video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and includes material from both of its DLC packs. This book features nearly fifty pages of sketches and official illustrations from Takumi Wada, two-hundred and ninety-six pages of design artwork and commentary about the making of the game from the creators, a fifty-five-page historical section that divulges the history of Hyrule as it is known in-game, and interviews with key members of the development team–Hidemaro Fujibayashi, Satoru Takizawa, Takumi Wada, and Eiji Aonuma. Witness the making of a champion!”

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Creating a Champion is available now with big discounts, perfect for the holiday season! The enthralling new experience is available at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others, as well as Dark Horse’s official website right here.

