Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel In Development

Legend of Zelda had a big E3 coming, and it looks like the franchise is making bigger moves behind the scenes than we thought. During the conference’s massive Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that a sequel is in development for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Yes, you heard that right. Nintendo decided to swing out big with a direct sequel to one of the Nintendo Switch‘s top-selling games, and Zelda fans are already losing their minds over the surprise reveal.

The trailer, which you can see above, is packed with easter eggs. The music which can be heard at the beginning sounds very familiar to something gamers heard back in Twilight Princess. As the trailer continues, fans watch as Link and Zelda explore a cavern underneath the Hyrule Castle. However, their mission gets bunked when a skeleton falls from the ceiling, and the queenly figure appear to be wearing jewels from Hyrule. The body then opens its eyes, and fans have been quick to point out how this dark atmosphere ties in with titles like Majora’s Mask.

So far, there is no word on when this sequel will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch, but fans have their hopes. If a winter 2020 release is out of the question, then there is always room for an early 2021 release to make its outing. So, fans will want to pay close attention to Nintendo as more information comes forward on this big sequel.

This was not the only big Legend of Zelda news to make an appearance at this E3 junket. Not only did Nintendo confirm its remake of Link’s Awakening for the Switch will debut in September, but an update was given on Cadence of Hyrule. The popular indie franchise will meet up with the Legend of Zelda shortly for this crossover in a matter of days as the game will release on June 13.

