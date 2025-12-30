5 Best Zelda Side Characters (Who Could Lead Their Own Game)

The Legend of Zelda franchise has had a lot of great games over the years. A lot of the natural worldbuilding comes from the expansive side characters and supporting figures that each new entry establishes. Some of them are compelling enough to even drive their own unique plotlines within their games — or take the lead in their own potential titles.

While a game focused on Tetra from The Wind Waker or Shiek from Ocarina of Time could be compelling, Zelda is an important enough character to the overall series that she won’t count for this list. Instead, these characters are memorable riffs on franchise-wide archetypes or specific fan favorites, each of whom could justify their own adventure across Hyrule. Here are five notable Legend of Zelda supporting characters who could easily justify their own spin-off.

Skull Kid (Marjora’s Mask)

Skull Kid is nominally the antagonist of Majora’s Mask, but he’s not really the bad guy. Taken over by the titular supernatural entity that possesses the mask, the Skull Kid is one of the more tragic figures of the franchise. A lonely boy who just wanted to find friends, the Skull Kid’s more malicious elements all stem from the mask. As the story goes on, the Skull Kid’s tragic arc gets further depth, building to the game’s quiet emotional ending, where Link frees him from Majora, and Skull Kid clearly considers Link a friend.

The Skull Kid’s exploration of the Lost Woods could easily justify an adventure game, a puzzle-platformer with a focus on music, thanks to his own instrument. Skull Kid might not have any real combat skills of his own, but a game following his exploits could highlight his mysterious origins or his unique qualities. The game could even easily become more horrific than any other Legend of Zelda game, tweaking the genre to be a scarier experience to reflect the possession by Majora.

Maple (Oracle Of Seasons)

Maple is a memorable supporting character from the Game Boy Color releases Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages. A witch in training, players encounter Maple during their adventure. The droll spellcaster can encounter the player at random intervals, bumping into the player while flying around and dropping her various items. Over the course of the game, she develops a sardonic fondness for the hero.

Although Maple is a minor character in the game, she plays a more important role in the manga based on the title. Notably, this version of Maple, coupled with her in-game personality, could make for a fun side quest within the franchise. Maple’s magical abilities and flying broom flight mechanics could make for an entertaining adventure. Taking place in the kingdom of Labrynna could also allow a prospective spin-off focused on Maple to explore new locations and settings unusual to the rest of the series.

Midna (The Twilight Princess)

Midna is the fan favorite supporting hero from The Twilight Princess, and one of the franchise’s most memorable side-characters. The exiled monarch of an alternate dimension, Midna serves as the game’s guide and supernatural force for Link. Over the course of the game, Midna and Link develop a genuine bond that leads to the game’s bittersweet finale.

A game focused on Midna could highlight her magical abilities, similar to how the character was adapted to Hyrule Warriors. A game could bring Midna back from the Twilight Realm or even bring players into that space, showcasing the alternate dimension and what makes it different from the standard laws of Hyrule. Midna’s status as a snarky figure could also play into the game, finally giving fans who’ve wanted a more character-driven and dialogue-heavy experience.

Impa (Skyward Sword)

There have been several incarnations of Impa over the years, with many of them potentially working as the lead of their own game. However, the Impa from Skyward Sword would work especially well as the protagonist of her own adventure, given her in-universe adventure. Tasked with protecting Zelda while she realizes her destiny as the reincarnation of Hylia, Impa ends up looking over her for a century.

A prospective game focused on Impa in this era could be a great chance to showcase the Sheikah people, who have often been mysterious figures in the overarching lore of Hyrule. Impa’s unique skills in combat would be perfectly suited for an adventure game that leans more into action. It would also be an interesting way for a game to explore the franchise-wide exploration of destiny, highlighting Impa’s own role in the survival of Hyrule.

Beedle (Breath of the Wild)

Beedle is a minor but consistent prescene in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, a roving shopkeeper that often serves as the player’s best option for buying new supplies. The character’s goofy appearance doesn’t speak to his more adventurous side, but this version of the character (who had equivalents in The Wind Waker and other titles) could easily justify a game focusing on a different approach to the massive scale of Hyrule.

A game focused on Beedle could be a Legend of Zelda take on Moonlighter, which forces players to explore dungeons and then run their own fantasy shop. Players could explore the larger landscape of Hyrule, searching for rare items and procuring massive riches along the way. Beedle might not seem like a likely lead for an adventure game, but he could offer a fresh perspective on Hyrule and the way it works.