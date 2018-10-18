‘Legend of Zelda’s’ Majora’s Mask Pumpkin Is Perfect for Halloween

Tis the season to get spooky and get those pumpkin carving knifes out! While some gamers are gearing up for in-game events such as Overwatch’s Halloween Terror, others are getting in touch with their creative side just like this The Legend of Zelda fan with their impressive Majora’s Mask pumpkin!

The creator joked that this project gave them carpal tunnel, but it is impressive! Other Redditors joined in on the conversation to commend the craftmanship as well, one even saying “it looks more evil than the original, I like it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halloween is one of our favorite times of year, so it’s hard not to share neat little projects like this from others in the gaming community. It’s a fun time where rules are broken and expectations are shattered, and it’s also the perfect excuse to pay homage to the more terrifying side of life. Plus, spoops. You can’t forget the spoops.

Never got a chance to check out the original Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask? There was an impressive remake of the game for the 3DS that came out a few years ago and it brought with it a stunning graphical overhaul as well as a smoother game experience for those that wished to revisit their favorite townsfolk. But at the end of the day, it comes down to one question: “You’ve met with a terrible fate, haven’t you?”

