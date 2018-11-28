Nintendo Addresses ‘Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ Nintendo Switch Rumors

Earlier this month, rumors were everywhere regarding a potential The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Nintendo Switch port. The initial rumor blew up when The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma teased that a “beloved” series was slated for the Nintendo Switch in the near future, but it appears that our Skyward Sword dreams just didn’t make the cut.

“At this time we have no plans to release The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer. Swift, to the point, and a total shut down. That being said, “at this time” doesn’t mean a definitive “no” forever, so for those truly dedicated to this port being made a reality – there’s still a little hope left.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword was a beloved entry into the series – one that was made even more incredible by the Wii motion-controlled mechanics. “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword redefines the traditional Zelda framework and introduces an arsenal of items, upgrades and rewards unlike any game in the franchise to date. The adventure guides players into, out of and back to dungeons and areas they’ve already completed. Along the way, Link gathers a massive inventory of peculiar items and resources that can be used to upgrade many of his weapons and equipment.”

With incredible puzzles which are a staple to the franchise, to incredible landmarks to explore, it’s no wonder that so many Nintendo fans would want to see a port of the game onto the hybrid console from the Big N. With its versatile portability and it’s stunning performance, the Nintendo Switch really is the perfect way to revisit older favorites.

With so many successful Switch ports out there already (hello to you, Skyrim), and many still enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the addition of the Skyward Sword title would be beyond perfect. Alas, it’s not meant to be at this time but who knows what Nintendo has up their sleeves next.

What do you think about Nintendo shutting down the Skyward Sword port rumors? Were you hoping to see this be the latest game to make the current-gen jump? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming love.