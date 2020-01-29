Legends of Runeterra Will Remove the Frame Rate Cap

Legends of Runeterra players will soon be able to experience Riot Games‘ take on the card game genre unrestrained by a frame rate cap. Riot announced this week that it’s planning on removing the frame rate cap that currently locks the game at 30 FPS. Instead of this cap, it’ll be adding a setting that’ll let players choose between several different options, one of which will allow them to go above 60 FPS based on what their devices can manage.

The complaints about the FPS cap have been one of the more frequent topics of issues among players where problems are concerned. Players took to the game’s subreddit and other forums to question why the FPS cap was even in place at all.

Andrew “Riot Umbrage” Yip, the design director for Legends of Runeterra, took to Twitter earlier in the week to answer questions about the cap and said Riot was working on new settings for the card game. The design director took the same conversation to the game’s subreddit later to confirm that a change was in the works.

“We’re implementing simple FPS settings that will allow players to choose between 30/60, 60, and 60+ FPS,” Riot Umbrage said in a post on Reddit. “It’s looking like it will land in 0.9.0 on 2/18. Thanks for the feedback, sorry for those who are affected by it, and thanks for playin! Keep the feedback coming.”

We’re working on 30/60, 60, uncapped FPS settings for patch 0.9.0 (~2/18) — RiotUmbrage (@RiotUmbrage) January 27, 2020

Some Legends of Runeterra players who saw Riot’s previous answer about why the FPS cap was in place did not find the response to be a satisfactory one. Riot’s support site for Legends of Runeterra included an answer to the question from October which said the goal was to have the game look “amazing for everyone playing it” with maintained visual quality.

“Like pretty much everything we do, there is indeed a method to the madness,” Riot explained. “We don’t just want a card game. We want a card game that looks amazing for everyone playing it! Because of this, there’s no way to fiddle with the settings. They are intentionally locked to deliver a visual quality across the board. That way, both animations and interactions look as cool as we intended.”

The FPS settings and presumably that answer will be updated soon though, so look for the new FPS settings to be added in the planned patch.