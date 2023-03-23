LEGO 2K Drive Revealed With Release Date

LEGO 2K Drive, a new open-world racing game from 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts, has today been officially revealed. Following a prominent leak a few days back, it seemed likely that 2K would soon be lifting the veil on its much-rumored LEGO racing title. Now, we have the full details on what LEGO 2K Drive will entail, and best of all, the racing game will be releasing relatively soon.

Announced via a new trailer, 2K today gave fans their first look at LEGO 2K Drive. The game, which is the first release as part of a new collaboration between LEGO and 2K, is set to release in under two months on May 19th. LEGO 2K Drive will also be coming to virtually all platforms when it launches which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As one might expect from a LEGO-style racing game, LEGO 2K Drive will allow players to create their own vehicles that they'll then be able to take for a spin around an expansive world. And while many of the cars in-game will have a unique LEGO look to them, LEGO 2K Drive is also collaborating with McLaren Automotive to bring some realistic-looking vehicles into the game as well.

What do you think about LEGO 2K Drive based on this initial reveal? And is this racing game now on your radar as its May release date approaches?

And to learn more about what LEGO 2K Drive will have in store, you can read more about some of the title's biggest features below: