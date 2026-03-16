LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Just Got a New Release Date (And It’s Sooner)

WB Games has given LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight a new release date that will see the much-anticipated title arriving earlier than anticipated. Back in December, WB Games announced that the newest LEGO Batman game would be arriving at the end of May 2025. While this launch window for Legacy of the Dark Knight will still be holding true, its exact date has now been pushed forward by a full week.

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Revealed today alongside a new video, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will now drop on May 22nd for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This represents a change in the game’s launch date of seven days, as it was previously expected to become available on May 29th. For those who want to get their hands on Legacy of the Dark Knight even earlier, though, the Deluxe Edition will grant access three days earlier on May 19th. Meanwhile, the game’s version for Nintendo Switch 2 still doesn’t have a release date and will simply arrive later in 2026.

Legacy of the Dark Knight Could Be a Special Batman Game

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Based on everything we’ve seen of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight so far, it looks like it could be one of the best Batman games in years. This is primarily because developer Traveller’s Tales seems to be borrowing many mechanics and ideas from the Batman: Arkham franchise for Legacy of the Dark Knight. Not only do these similarities extend to combat, but traversal throughout this LEGO recreation of Gotham City.

Given that the Batman: Arkham series has more or less been dormant since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, this means that there is a particularly high level of anticipation for Legacy of the Dark Knight. If Traveller’s Tales can meet these expectations, then it could mean big things for Batman games moving forward. Not only could Traveller’s Tales continue to make LEGO titles tied to the Dark Knight, but WB Games might see that there is a clear desire for more Batman games to come about in other capacities. Hopefully, the finalized version of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight ends up meeting the hopes and dreams that many have for it.

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