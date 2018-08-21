Lego DC Super-Villains Gets New Story Trailer With Darkseid and Mark Hamill

For a while now, the trailers for Lego DC Super-Villains have been focusing on criminals like Harley Quinn, the Joker and the Scarecrow among others. But with a new story trailer that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment just debuted for the game, we’re getting into the big time.

Right off the bat with the new trailer, which you can see above, we see Darkseid enter the picture, with reporter Lois Lane catching his tirade at the beginning of a broadcast. He vows to take over the world, and asks who could dare stop him. It’s then that we’re introduced to the “rookie,” aka your character.

The Justice Syndicate, a group of imposters that have replaced the Justice League after “they had to go on a mission,” announce that they’re watching over everyone, to the dismay of Harley. But Darkseid decides to use them to his benefit, as they can find him an artifact that will make taking over the world a piece of cake.

After the other villains find out the Justice Syndicate’s nefarious plot, they decide to step up to stop them, if only to replace them later when it comes to taking over the world. With Lex Luthor leading them, the villains follow the “rookie” into battle, to stop the group — and Darkseid — for good. (Er, evil?)

We then get a glimpse of what kind of powers you can open up for your character within Lego DC Super-Villains, whether it’s a super laser, growing to immense size or unleashing a dangerous melee weapon.

But before the trailer comes to a close, we catch a glimpse at some of the familiar DC foes in the game, including Deathstroke, Killer Frost and Gorilla Grodd. And based on a “new planet” that appears in the sky, it seems that Brainiac could be getting in on the action as well.

This trailer makes its debut just in time for this week’s Gamescom event, where WB is likely to have the game available for fans to try out. And who knows, they might just be able to grasp onto their favorite supervillain…or create their own!

Side note: the game’s got some serious star power behind it. Just take a listen to the Joker — Mark Hamill‘s back!

For those not going to the show, don’t worry. You’ll feel how good it is to be bad when the game releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.