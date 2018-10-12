‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’ Gets Official Launch Trailer

In just a few days’ time, you’ll be able to take control the best of the worst with Lego DC Super-Villains, in which Lex Luthor, the Joker and company go head-to-head with the imposter-filled Justice Syndicate. And now a new launch trailer has arrived, set to prepare you for the fight that lies ahead.

In the trailer, which you can see above, we get a glimpse of what kind of gameplay we can expect, featuring a who’s who of villains (with over 200 characters in all!) that you can take control of. It also hints at their dastardly nature, even though they’re going up against the Syndicate, who have some nefarious plans of their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing you’ll notice in the trailer is the Joker’s voice, as he has quite a bit to say throughout. Yep, that’s Mark Hamill, once again doing what he does best as he utters some great lines throughout.

The trailer also showcases what you can do with the game’s villain creation mode. Your character will be joining others over the course of their fight, and play a part with new abilities and powers that will come in handy as you move forward in your adventure. The possibilities are endless, so go wild with your player creation!

If you need a reminder of the plot, here’s a description straight from the good folks at WB Games:

“In LEGO DC Super-Villains, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to a newcomer group of heroes from a parallel universe, proclaiming themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate’. However, legendary DC Super-Villains, including The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, Killer Frost and countless others, discover that the Justice Syndicate may not be as heroic as they claim to be. Led by each player’s customizable super-villain character, this team of misfit lawbreakers must join forces to stop these phony super heroes and save the world… so that they can finally rule it themselves.”

Considering how well Travelers Tales has done on previous games (like Lego Jurassic World, Lego Marvel’s Avengers and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens), we’re in for a treat when DC Super-Villains drops. And, besides, sometimes it just feels good to be bad.

Lego DC Super-Villains releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.