‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’ Teaser Trailer Revealed

This morning we got our first look at LEGO DC Super-Villains via a short, but sinister, teaser trailer. Check it out above!

ComicBook ran a report (via Liam Robertson) back in January that this game was in the works. The same report marked the first time that any of you heard about LEGO The Incredibles. Now, both games have come to fruition, and we finally get a reveal trailer for LEGO DC Super-Villains tomorrow! Considering TT Games‘ track record, we think that it will be well worth the wait.

While we can’t say anything certain about the game’s timeline, setting, or general plot, I do think that there are enough clues here to determine some of the characters we’ll be dealing with. The DC Super-Villains roster is huge, and there are so many villains we’d love to get our hands on. At the very least, I think we can all agree that the Joker is going to be front and center for this new misadventure.

If you take a look at the teaser site here, there are a few other clues that may point to some classic DV villains making an appearance. You’ll see a few question marks spray painted against the wall, which seem to indicate that The Riddler will be here. We also see a bulls-eye, which we assume means Deadshot will be part of the roster. Since Joker is here, I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see Harley Quinn show up as well.

In case you missed our report last week, we also got a few new teaser images on the Italian LEGO Batman Facebook page:

Here are a few more of our favorite heroes being disrespected:

So when do we expect the game to launch? It could be very soon! Here’s what Liam had to say in our original leak back in January:

“Given that the much anticipated release of the Incredibles 2 movie is now only 6 months away, an announcement of a video game tie-in could potentially arrive in the coming months. When Disney and Pixar begin to ramp up promotion on the movie, we will no doubt be able to fully ascertain the validity of these rumours from whether or not such a game is announced. As for LEGO DC Villains, we were told by two sources that the title is currently expected at some point over the next year. Given that TT Games typically delivers two LEGO video games each year, a 2018 launch might not be beyond the realm of possibility.”

We’ll find out for certain tomorrow. Stay tuned!