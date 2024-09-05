Two LEGO games are now free to download and keep, though there are some requirements that need to be met. For one, the offer is limited to PC. Those on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, in other words, are set to miss out. The other requirement those interested must meet is the requirement of an active Amazon Prime subscription, as this offer comes courtesy of Prime Gaming.

For the month of September, Prime Gaming has lots of free games for Amazon Prime subscribers to download and enjoy, including two LEGO games: LEGO The Lord of the Rings and LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures. The former is a 2012 release from Traveller's Tales, while the latter is a 2008 game from the same team. The Indiana Jones LEGO game notably follows the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade. Meanwhile, LEGO The Lord of the Rings follows the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Official Product Description: "Based on The Lord of the Rings motion picture trilogy, LEGO The Lord of the Rings follows the original story-lines of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, taking players through the epic story events re-imagined with the humor and endless variety of LEGO play. Trusted with the dangerous task to destroy an ancient magical ring that threatens all that is good, Frodo is forced to leave his peaceful home. But the ring wants to be found and the road to Mount Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed, will be perilous and riddled with Orcs and fouler things. To help Frodo, a Fellowship is formed -Aragorn the Ranger, Gandalf the Wizard, Legolas the Elf, Gimli the Dwarf, Boromir a Man of Gondor, and Frodo's Hobbit friends Sam, Merry and Pippin. Players relive the legend through the LEGO mini-figures, as they explore wonders, solve timeless riddles, and overcome endless foes in their quest to destroy the Ring."

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

Official Product Description: "Build, Battle and Brawl your way out of trouble! Play through all three classic Indiana Jones movies and relive your favorite Indy adventures in the tongue-in-cheek worlds of LEGO. Explore and Discover – Battle enemies, solve puzzles, and seek out the world's greatest treasures."