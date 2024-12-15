LEGO Horizon Adventures Reportedly Coming to Xbox in 2025

PlayStation’s most recent exclusive, LEGO Horizon Adventures, may be making its way to Xbox next year. The gaming industry has changed a lot in the last decade alone. For many, many years, it used to be that you’d buy a console based on the kinds of games you wanted to play. While there were other factors, exclusive games was a big selling point for a console. Xbox had Halo and Gears of War, Nintendo had Mario and Zelda, and PlayStation had Uncharted and other great exclusives. Largely, it came down to personal taste and what kind of games you were into, as each console generally had a specific style of games. However, things have massively changed in recent years.

Both Xbox and PlayStation have begun releasing games on other platforms. PlayStation has been doing staggered releases for its games, releasing them first on PS5 and a year or two later on PC. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 will both come to PC in the first few months of 2025 and it wouldn’t be surprising if some other games follow later in the year. Xbox has been taking a far different approach and put notable games like Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush on PS5. Next year, Xbox will put one of its best exclusives in years, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, on PS5 as well.

PlayStation recently made a bold move and put LEGO Horizon Adventures on PC and Nintendo Switch on day one, something PlayStation hasn’t really done before. MLB The Show releases on Xbox day one every year, but that’s due to an agreement with MLB that’s largely out of PlayStation’s hands. It seems like LEGO Horizon Adventures has had a tough time commercially, as the game’s peak player count on Steam was 429 players and it currently has 30 active players at the time of writing.

It’s unclear how well it’s doing on PlayStation and Switch, but a rumor suggests it will come to a new platform soon. According to justplayit (via Insider Gaming), LEGO Horizon Adventures is reportedly coming to Xbox in early 2025. This would be the first time one of PlayStation’s flagship first-party franchises beyond MLB would be available on an Xbox console. Of course, it’s a big difference from the mainline Horizon games, but it’s still placing that iconography on the Microsoft-owned platform in a big way. Of course, this is just a rumor right now so take it with a grain of salt.

Insider Jez Corden cast doubt on this rumor, but stated that if it was happening, it would be due to some sort of contractual agreement with LEGO. Corden also noted he hasn’t looked into this himself quite yet. However, the fact the game appeared on Nintendo Switch may suggest a willingness from PlayStation to bring the game to more platforms.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is a sort of comical retelling of Horizon Zero Dawn, similar to TT Games’ LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Harry Potter games which retell their respective films. The game got mixed reviews from critics, but was deemed an interesting experiment from PlayStation. It’s the first time LEGO has ever remade a video game franchise in its own game, but its underperformance may mean LEGO avoids doing it again in the future. LEGO Horizon Adventures has already gone on sale since releasing last month, which may suggest weak sales.