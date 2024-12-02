LEGO’s Retired Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set Gets a Cyber Monday Deal

First debuting back in 2022 to celebrate the launch of the PlayStation game, the 1,222-piece LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set includes the iconic robot as well as an Aloy minifigure and a Watcher machine with interchangeable eyes. For Cyber Monday 2024 it’s discounted by 30% here on Amazon priced at $62.99. Just keep in mind that the set is a Lightning Deal that is selling fast and will disappear when fully claimed. You should also know that this is a retired set, so this could be your last chance to get one with a discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals on LEGO right here. However, the best deals come directly from LEGO thanks to deep discounts combined with freebie sets. Everything you need to know about LEGO Cyber Monday offerings can be found here until the promotions end on December 3rd. While you’re at it, you might also want to check out the LEGO set that was recently unveiled for LEGO Horizon Adventures.

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck 76989

“Part of the LEGO sets for adults, the Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Tallneck uses clever building techniques to capture the machine’s authentic details, and measures over 34 centimeters (13.5 inch) high,” the official PlayStation blog announcing the set states. “You can display the Tallneck on a stand with details from the Horizon landscape, such as a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. Also included is a LEGO Aloy minifigure featuring her bow and spear, and even a Watcher with either blue, yellow or red eyes.”

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable,” said Isaac Snyder, Designer at the LEGO Group, as part of the announcement. “The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it.”