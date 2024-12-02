LEGO Cyber Monday 2024 Deals Are Available Today Only

We’ve come in to the final stretch for the 2024 holiday season, and LEGO is wrapping up their Black Friday / Cyber Monday event with a new wave of promotions that includes the LEGO Marvel Venom Street Bike and the LEGO Friends Mobile Music Trailer. The full slate of available deals and promotions can be found below, though you can dive right into LEGO offers for Cyber Monday right here. Keep in mind that all of these promotions will end after today, December 2nd. Also keep in mind that LEGO’s Black Friday set for 2024 is the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335). It’s available here at the LEGO shop priced at $269.99.
LEGO BLACK FRIDAY 2024 GIFTS WITH PURCHASE
- LEGO Retro Record Player: See at LEGO: Let kids tune into their creativity with the LEGO Retro Record Player, a creative activity for boys and girls aged 12 and up. | #40699 | Available from November 29- December 2 with purchases of $250 or more.
- LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train: See at LEGO: Celebrate the holidays with this festive Winter Holiday Train locomotive toy for kids. | #40700 | Available from November 29 – December 2 on purchases of $170 or more.
- LEGO Santa’s Sleigh Ride: See at LEGO: This holiday season treat a child aged 6+ to a great-value buildable model of Santa Claus and a wrapped gift on a sleigh that’s pulled by a reindeer. | #30670 | Available on November 29 only with purchases of $40 or more in LEGO Stores only.
- LEGO Marvel Venom Street Bike: See at LEGO: A buildable motorcycle toy measuring over 4 in. (10 cm) long and a Venom minifigure.| #30679 | Available on December 2 (LEGO.com Only) with a purchase of $50 or more.
- LEGO Friends Mobile Music Trailer: See at LEGO: Kids can have fun with Paisley and her rabbit Melody with this 2-in-1 model. | #30658 |Available on December 2 (LEGO.com Only) with a purchase of $50 or more.
- Additional Black Friday sales on selected SKUs from November 29 to December 2 while supplies last. You can find the deals right here. Additional Black Friday / Cyber Monday LEGO deals can be found here on Amazon and here at Walmart. We’ve also highlighted a few of our favorite LEGO Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals from retailers right here.
- Note that the only significant new LEGO release for December 2024 are the Marvel Captain America: Brave New World sets which are available now.
LEGO BLACK FRIDAY 2024 INSIDERS REWARDS
- LEGO Chronometer: This model is a tribute to a Marine chronometer related to the voyage. This device was a portable timekeeping device of great accuracy, particularly one used for determining longitude at sea; a perfect gift for someone who’s passionate about setting sail. Available for members with 2,400 points or more starting November 29 while supplies last.
- LEGO Tic Tac Toe: A LEGO build that pays homage to the much-loved game, Tic Tac Toe. | Available for members with 2,400 points or more starting November 29 while supplies last.
- LEGO minifigure: Win a graded Spider-Man in Black Symbiote Costume. Available from November 29 to December 2 while stocks last with 50 points to enter and up to 50 entries per person.
- Additional Black Friday sales for LEGO Insider Members only on selected SKUs from November 29 to December 2 while supplies last. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.
Again, all of the deals for the LEGO Cyber Monday 2024 event will be available right here at the LEGO shop through the end of the day today, December 2nd. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.