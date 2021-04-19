LEGO Mario Update Teases the Arrival of Luigi

✖

LEGO Mario is acting weird and fans are freaked out by a new glitch that’s causing the character to call out for Luigi. Eurogamer ended up reporting about this phenomenon, but you can see countless videos on social media of the tiny plumber trying to find his brother. Now, Luigi hasn’t made his official appearance in LEGO format yet, but this seems to indicate that the Super Mario Bros. will be reunited at some point soon. LEGO’s official Facebook account has been very cheeky about this process. A fan asked them what was up with all of this and they replied. “Now that's a very creative way to get his missing brother. We did notice that LEGO Mario has started calling for him, we’re looking into it and hope to have clarity on why this is soon. Stay tuned!" So, apparently, a reveal is imminent. However, no one knows exactly how this will take shape. The company announced more Mario-themed sets recently, maybe the other brother will be present with those?

So, was fiddling about with LEGO Mario for the first time in ages cos of that new treasure hunt update and pic.twitter.com/Ztk44ZAY3G — Jay Phoenix (@AyliffeMakit) April 15, 2021

@AyliffeMakit wrote on Twitter about the glitch, “So, was fiddling about with LEGO Mario for the first time in ages cos of that new treasure hunt update and… Blimey, this is doing a wee few numbers! If you’ve got a Lego Mario handy, may be worth having a crack at this yourselves - update the app/firmware, plonk Mario on his back and wait a few minutes or so before popping him upright. Let’s see if it’s just mine going AWOL or not!”

LEGO describes the existing Mario sets down below:

"It wouldn’t be Super Mario if we weren’t constantly creating new worlds and adventures for everyone’s favourite Plumber," said Simon Kent, Design Director and Creative Lead for LEGO Super Mario, the LEGO Group, as part of today's announcement. "The LEGO Super Mario sets we released earlier this year have been extremely well-received by fans and we’re really excited to build on those with even more characters and experiences today. We really want to empower users to be as creative as possible with LEGO Super Mario – and today’s expansion sets and new collectible characters have been launched to broaden the horizons of the LEGO Super Mario universe, letting players be as imaginative as possible in the way they have Mario interact with his friends – as well as defeating his enemies

Have you seen this glitch for yourself yet? Let us know in the comments!