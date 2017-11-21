Here’s How To Unlock Key Characters In Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Right Away

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 has a ton of unlockable characters to choose from, most of which you can attain by completing missions in the game. But we know there are some favorites that you want to play right away, so, fortunately, there are unlock codes to do that.

IGN previously published a guide featuring a number of these unlock codes, which we're sharing with you below. All you need to do is make your way to the Avengers Mansion and go to Gwenpool's room, and you'll find a spot where you can enter codes and unlock characters to play within the game.

Once you put in these codes, you should see the characters in your roster. Here's all the ones that have been listed thus far, but keep in mind that some have to be unlocked through the campaign.

BCR7QJ - Ant-Man

- Ant-Man QG3VH9 - Baby Groot (Ravager)

- Baby Groot (Ravager) M68P3L - Captain Britain

- Captain Britain CDS278 - Crimson Dynamo

- Crimson Dynamo S947TP - Darkstar

- Darkstar GAVK9R - Giant-Man

- Giant-Man LBYT59 - Grandmaster (Ragnarok)

- Grandmaster (Ragnarok) XG7SAL - Green Goblin

- Green Goblin G6K2VM - Hawkeye

- Hawkeye NCMJU4 - Hellcow

- Hellcow 5G7HFS - Hulkling

- Hulkling JDNQMV - Loki

- Loki HCE926 - Maestro

- Maestro UUTZNC - Militant

- Militant BK9B3Y - Misty Knight

- Misty Knight HL7L7Y - Ragnarok

- Ragnarok JD9GQA - Scarlet Spider

- Scarlet Spider D6LJ4P - Songbird

- Songbird RMADXF - Spider-Man UK

- Spider-Man UK CW9BRS - Spider-Woman

- Spider-Woman 4U9DAT - Vision (Civil War)

- Vision (Civil War) 7KDY3L - Vulture (Homecoming)

- Vulture (Homecoming) 8KD3F6- Winter Soldier

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.