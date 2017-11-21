Here’s How To Unlock Key Characters In Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Right Away
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 has a ton of unlockable characters to choose from, most of which you can attain by completing missions in the game. But we know there are some favorites that you want to play right away, so, fortunately, there are unlock codes to do that.
IGN previously published a guide featuring a number of these unlock codes, which we're sharing with you below. All you need to do is make your way to the Avengers Mansion and go to Gwenpool's room, and you'll find a spot where you can enter codes and unlock characters to play within the game.
Once you put in these codes, you should see the characters in your roster. Here's all the ones that have been listed thus far, but keep in mind that some have to be unlocked through the campaign.
- BCR7QJ- Ant-Man
- QG3VH9- Baby Groot (Ravager)
- M68P3L- Captain Britain
- CDS278- Crimson Dynamo
- S947TP- Darkstar
- GAVK9R- Giant-Man
- LBYT59- Grandmaster (Ragnarok)
- XG7SAL- Green Goblin
- G6K2VM- Hawkeye
- NCMJU4- Hellcow
- 5G7HFS- Hulkling
- JDNQMV- Loki
- HCE926- Maestro
- UUTZNC- Militant
- BK9B3Y- Misty Knight
- HL7L7Y- Ragnarok
- JD9GQA- Scarlet Spider
- D6LJ4P- Songbird
- RMADXF- Spider-Man UK
- CW9BRS- Spider-Woman
- 4U9DAT- Vision (Civil War)
- 7KDY3L- Vulture (Homecoming)
- 8KD3F6- Winter Soldier
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.