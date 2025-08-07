LEGO Party! Reveals Release Date

LEGO Party was one of two new LEGO games announced during Summer Games Fest. This multiplayer title looks to be a Mario Party competitor, letting players navigate a virtual game board using LEGO avatars. But though the game certainly draws comparisons to Mario Party, it also sets itself as a unique party game with that classic LEGO flair. And now, we have a confirmed release date for when we’ll be able to gather around for a game of LEGO Party.

In case you missed the initial announcement, LEGO Party brings players to various game boards, called Challenge Zones, where they will face off against various brick-based obstacles. They will compete against one another while dodging dragons, cobras, and more. To get a sense of what this LEGO game will deliver, you can check out the new release date reveal trailer below:

Whether you already know and love Mario Party or are looking for a new multiplayer game, LEGO Party looks like good, chaotic fun. It was first announced with a 2025 release window, and now, we have the official release date: September 30th. Plus, if this looks like your kind of game, you can pre-order it right now.

On August 7th, SMG Studio officially announced the launch date for LEGO Party The game will be available across multiple platforms starting on September 30th. It will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A Nintendo Switch 2 version has not been confirmed, but otherwise, the game looks to be targeting both current and prior-gen consoles. That should make the LEGO party game an accessible choice for gamers frustrated by losing older console support for titles like Genshin Impact.

LEGO Party supports up to four players, making it ideal for a group gathering or party. And like Mario Party before it, it’s packed with 60 different minigames to challenge layers between Challenge Zone events. Players will be able to design their own custom avatars using a variety of LEGO minifigure items from real-life sets, making for plenty of exciting possibilities.

Image courtesy of LEGO, SMG Studio, and Fictions

According to the trailer, you can pre-order LEGO Party starting today. Physical copies are already listed at retailers like Best Buy and GameStop. The physical version is priced at $44.99 USD across platforms. Digital pre-orders are already available for PC and Xbox Series X|S and will likely be posted to the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store soon. The digital pre-order bundle is priced at $39.99 for Xbox and $35.99 on Steam. Both physical and digital pre-orders come with a bonus Pre-Order Pack featuring 5 additional minifigures for the game. The specific figures have not been confirmed, but will likely be options not immediately available in the base game.

Are you adding LEGO Party to your list of multiplayer games for your next get together? Will you be pre-ordering for some bonus minifigs? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T: Gematsu]