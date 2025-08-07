Fantasy Life i Reveals Details for Next Big Update, With Free Gift for Players

When it comes to the biggest cozy game of the year, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is one of the contenders. The game launched to massive success, prompting a quick promise of big free updates to come. But after a few early patches, not many changes have rolled out for Fantasy Life i. After a bit of a gap, Level 5 is finally getting ready to launch the game’s next major update. And to celebrate, players can claim a new free gift code for some useful items.

In a new post about the upcoming Version 1.5.0 update, Level 5 explains the reason behind the release delay. Updates to features like Photo Mode were initially planned for July, but have been delayed. This is to help bundle together new features and try to release the update across all platforms at the same time. Doing this can be tricky, so fewer, bigger updates make more sense for games that are available across multiple platforms. This means Fantasy Life i fans can expect fewer, larger updates to the game moving forward.

We don’t have the exact date yet, but the next big Fantasy Life i update has been confirmed for August. To make up for the lack of updates and celebrate the upcoming changes, Level 5 is gifting players with a code for some in-game rewards.

New Gift Code Revealed!



Q8RD9AME



Version 1.5.0 Release Announced!🎉

Here's a powerful item pack to take your adventure to the next level✨

Take down tough monsters, rare gatherables, or craft that dream item—

Turn the tide in your favor with these amazing goodies!💥🌟#FLi pic.twitter.com/jwMVntZVCv — FANTASY LIFE Series (@FANTASYLIFE_EN) August 7, 2025

Players can get a few helpful food items by claiming the latest Fantasy Life i gift code Q8RD9AME. Enter this code in the Menu by heading to the Gifts section, then going to Gift Code Entry. Redeeming the code will unlock the following rewards:

3 Roast of Legend

3 Magical Milkshake

3 Ragnarok Salad

50 Redux Stone

No expiration date has been confirmed for the gift code as of now.

The official Update 1.5 Patch Notes haven’t been revealed, but Level 5 did give fans a solid preview of what’s to come. The update will bring in several new features and improvements to Fantasy Life i. Here are the highlights:

Mount performance enhancements, allowing your mount to dash more quickly, climb cliffs, and perform double jumps.

New camera features, including Distant View at Base Camp

New craftable items

Party formation management in the Weird Pad menu

Option to remove players from multiplayer sessions

Image courtesy of level 5

These features will be available when the update arrives later this month. Players can stay tuned for additional details about the update, including the exact release date. The update could also include more features and bug fixes, as well, with Level 5 moving towards fewer, more frequent patches for the game.

As of now, it sounds like the plan is to release Update 1.5 across all platforms at once. This would be an improvement over the staggered releases for previous Fantasy Life i updates.

Fantasy Life i is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. There is a Switch 2 upgraded version available.

What do you think of these new features coming to Fantasy Life i? Let us know in the comments below!