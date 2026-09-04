Crimson Desert Is Already 2026’s Most Expansive Game, But It’s About to Get Even Bigger With Newly Announced DLC

Among the many updates, announcements, and reveals dropped during Sony’s September State of Play was news that publisher/developer Pearl Abyss would be expanding its already massive open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert with a content-packed DLC. Dubbed Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown, the expansion will significantly build on the base game, in terms of both geography and gameplay.

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For those yet to dive into the high-fantasy world of Pywel, Crimson Desert released earlier this year to good, but not great reviews. But its 77 Metacritic average hasn’t stopped the ambitious project from blossoming into a juggernaut success, the rare game that still spawns viral social media content months after its launch.

Given a passing glance, the action-adventure – supplemented by plenty of RPG-leaning elements – could be mistaken for any other fantasy-fueled romp. As brave protagonist Pywel, players can get up to the usual genre-defining activities, from tackling quests and crafting items to upgrading gear, progressing their character, interacting with colorful NPCs, and exploring sprawling environments on horseback. Of course, between all the familiar open-world activities, there’s also lots of combat, as players wield steel and sling spells at all sorts of creeps of the clawed, horned, and fanged variety.

But where Crimson Desert significantly separates itself from the looting-and-leveling pack is in how it expands on all these staples in a number of unexpected and clever ways. Those aforementioned battles, for example, aren’t just against the expected orcs, dragons, and trolls, but also imaginative mechanical menaces that wouldn’t seem out of place in a dedicated sci-fi universe.

Its mounts are another great example of the game going above, beyond, and even a bit bizarre. Crimson Desert isn’t the first fantasy adventure that allows you to tame a bear before climbing atop it and leveraging it as your ride; but in Pywel, that new furry friend isn’t just a massive, almost otherworldly beast, but one that’ll also fight by your side and cooperate while you customize it with a pretty saddle.

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The new DLC, dropping October 15th, is far from the title’s first update, as multiple patches have already added tons of fixes, quality-of-life features, and tweaks that can be a bit daunting to keep up with. The game also, famously, doesn’t baby players, leading curious explorers to stumble upon cool discoveries dozens of hours into their journey.

But seasoned Greymanes and newcomers alike will want to hold onto their hats – or Leather Helmets of the Fallen Kingdom – as Charting the Unknown is promising tons more to do, see, and probably find accidentally. As the DLC’s map-holding protagonist hints at in the reveal trailer, fans will indeed be charting new territory in a world they’re probably still uncovering secrets in.

Among the biggest inclusions are the ability to command your own ship and don a diving suit to explore the mysterious depths below it. You’ll obviously need a seaworthy craft if you’re to explore that titular “Unknown,” which will include islands lying far beyond Pywel’s familiar shores. You’ll also find more than secrets and treasures below the surface, as the DLC will introduce fresh threats and undersea uglies just begging to turn Kliff to chum.

Pearl Abyss is also promising a massively upgraded housing mode, which – based on the reveal trailer – looks to offer players plenty of tools to tweak and tailor the sprawling Pywel estate of their dreams. Those who’d rather monetize their mansion can even play landlord, renting and managing properties to add to their coffers.

Charting the Unknown appears to be adding a ton of fresh features to an experience that already has more content, systems, and mechanics than you can shake a Beehive Club at. That makes the DLC’s soon-ish release equal parts exciting and intimidating. So, if you’ve been wondering what all the fuss is about, and have been considering diving into Crimson Desert, now’s probably the perfect time to get your passport stamped in Pywel.