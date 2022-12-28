New Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Sets Leak Online

New Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO sets have leaked online to indicate LEGO builders and Sonic fans will have several new kits to collect at some point in 2023. A total of five different sets have appeared online alongside info related to their piece counts and their prices, but we don't yet know exactly what these sets will look like. Additional Sonic LEGO sets may be coming beyond these, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

German LEGO site Promo Bricks and Brick Clicker first reported on these new Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO sets supposedly releasing in 2023. According to the leaked info, there will be a 292-piece set for $29.99, a 376-piece set for $39.99, a 388-piece set for $49.99, a 615-piece set for $59.99, and at 802-piece set for $99.99. All of these are supposed to release in August and will make up the "first wave" of Sonic playests, according to the reports.

It was also suggested that these sets will represent different levels that Sonic fans should be familiar with which makes sense given that the first LEGO set that's out now was modeled after the iconic Green Hill Zone. These different levels showcased in the set will apparently be able to be connected to one another in what one would imagine would resemble an expansive Sonic course.

Separate from these LEGO sets, Promo Bricks reported that there's also supposedly going to be a set of Lego BrickHeadz that'll be released in 2023, though the outlet couldn't verify that information as confidently as the details pertaining to the five leaked LEGO sets.

Just recently, the producer of Sonic Frontiers teased that there was more to come in 2023 for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. Part of that naturally has to deal with Sonic Frontiers itself given that the game already has a roadmap out now to detail what's coming to the game in the future, but if these LEGO leaks come to fruition, it looks like Sonic fans do indeed have more to look forward to next year.