New LEGO Star Wars Game Announced

A new LEGO Star Wars game called LEGO Star Wars Battles was revealed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on Tuesday with the promise of bringing together characters and other features from across every era of Star Wars. The game is scheduled for a release on mobile devices in 2020 and will feature PvP battles, according to the announcement. It’ll mix together tower defense gameplay with classic Star Wars features like mastering the powers of the Force and using different units ranging from vehicles to characters to weapons.

LEGO Star Wars Battles will feature content from all nine saga films and other productions like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Rey, and Boba Fett were just a few of the characters confirmed to be a part of the game along with the most iconic ships like the Millennium Falcon. Players will have to collect these different characters to later use them in their battles which will take place in memorable Star Wars locations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lead an army of LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy!” the announcement read. “Collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles and craft formidable light and dark side armies. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory!”

A site which has already been set up for the game shares more info on how it’ll work as players collect and upgrade their favorite parts of Star Wars. Over 40 units across Star Wars history that encompass all the characters, vehicles, and supporting Star Wars cast members. These units are then deployed on the Star Wars battlefields as players also build up their defensive towers while facing off against real opponents.

There are unique combinations of units to be discovered as well as special abilities Star Wars fans would expect certain units to use. Darth Vader can use the Force Slam ability, for example, while Luke Skywalker can use his Force Push.

This new Star Wars game isn’t the only LEGO Star Wars experience planned for 2020. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced earlier in the summer with a 2020 release timeframe as well. Sooner than that, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order will be out on November 15th.

LEGO Star Wars Battles will be released for mobile devices in 2020.