LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Bringing Back a Beloved Original Feature

Fans of the long-running LEGO video game series will be thrilled to learn that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is bringing back a beloved feature that was seen in many of the original entries in the series. Specifically, that feature in question happens to be Mumble Mode, which turns the voices of the characters in-game into incoherent ramblings. While the LEGO series at one point used this voice styling by default, in recent years, titles involved with the larger franchise have instead started to implement actual voice acting. Now, The Skywalker Saga will allow players to choose between which option they’d prefer,

In the latest trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that was unveiled this week, it was confirmed that Mumble Mode will now be making a return. This feature is one that has been requested quite a bit from the game’s community over the years and a ton of fans quickly expressed their joy to see it making a comeback. While the default voice option in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will still see normal voice acting, Mumble Mode should be able to be turned on from the get-go. If you’d like to see what this feature will look like for yourself, you can see it at the end of the video attached in the tweet below.

Waited long, you have. It’s time to take a closer look at gameplay for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! The galaxy is yours on April 5th! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/WrUJrdLlBm — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) January 20, 2022

With the addition of Mumble Mode in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this definitely seems to be the most comprehensive LEGO game to date. Even though there have already been plenty of LEGO Star Wars games in the past, developer TT Games has really gone above and beyond here to ensure that this is a title that should please both new and longtime fans. While it remains to be seen if The Skywalker Saga will live up to expectations, everything we’ve been shown looks very promising.

As we now also know, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date and will hit store shelves on April 5. When it does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Are you excited to see that Mumble Mode is finally making a return in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? And will you end up turning on this feature for yourself when playing? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.