LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Update Shares New Launch Information

A new update on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has provided some new launch information. We know the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is coming out on April 5, assuming it doesn’t get delayed again. When it does, it will come with surprisingly low file size. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adapts all nine Skywalker Saga movies into the game. It’s an ambitious project, packed with content. Despite this, its file size, at least on PS5, is only 38.182 GB. Over 38 GB is far from the smallest file size, but considering how much content there is in the game, it’s on the smaller side.

There’s a caveat though. This doesn’t include a day one patch. Almost every modern and major release has a day one patch. Sometimes these patches are tiny, but it’s not incredibly rare for a developer to drop a massive day one patch with massive file size. In other words, prepare to be downloading more than just 38 GB come April 5.

As for other platforms, file sizes are usually fairly consistent across multiple platforms. The exception here is the Nintendo Switch though, where the file size will undoubtedly be smaller given the lack of memory the console boasts.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release worldwide on April 5, 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. Want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? Rebel, bounty hunter, or droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Whether on land or in space, a variety of vehicles are yours to command. Jump to light speed in the Millennium Falcon, fly the T-47 Airspeeder and battle TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings… it’s the ULTIMATE LEGO Star Wars experience.”