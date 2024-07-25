LEGO Super Mario World Mario and Yoshi Set Is Up For Pre-Order

LEGO Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi (71438)

It appears that LEGO was teasing the Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi (71438) set at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, only to have a leak reveal everything early. As is generally the case in these situations, LEGO decided to rush the set out the door shortly thereafter. So, surprise! Nintendo fans have a 1215-piece set inspired by the beloved 1991 game to look forward to. In fact, it’s available to pre-order now right here at the LEGO shop priced at $129.99 with an October 1st release date.

The set features pixelated Mario and Yoshi figures with fun interactive elements that are reminiscent of the Piranha Plant set. These elements include a handle at the base that will make Yoshi run with Mario on his back, a dial behind Yoshi’s head that will make his tongue pop in and out, and an Action Tag that works with the Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures from LEGO Super Mario Starter Sets. Note that all of these Starter Sets are currently 30% off via the following links:

LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree (77092)

Another Nintendo-themed LEGO set that leaked early and promptly went up for pre-order in recent months is The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree (77092). It’s currently available here at the LEGO shop for $299.99 with a release date set that’s just around the corner on September 1st. The 2500-piece set includes minifigures of Young Link and Adult Link from Ocarina of Time, and Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. The 2-in-1 set can also be reconfigured to display the Great Deku Tree as it appeared in these games.

