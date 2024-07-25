LEGO Super Mario World Set Leaked Online

A new LEGO set has leaked online, and it’s based on one of the greatest Mario games of all-time. As revealed by Jay’s Brick Blog, the LEGO Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set is apparently scheduled for release on October 1st. The 1215-piece set features a pixel version of a caped Mario riding Yoshi. The set also has a little crank, which allows Yoshi to stick its tongue out! As of this writing, LEGO has not officially revealed this set, so we don’t have a price for it, but hopefully an announcement will happen sometime soon.

Images and pre-order information about the LEGO Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set can be found right here. An image of that same pose from Super Mario World can be found below.

Super Mario World launched alongside the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1991, and greatly expanded on several of the concepts from the NES era. The game also introduced several elements that remain part of the Mario canon to this day, including new power-ups and characters. Most notably, the game marked the first appearance of the Yoshis, making this set quite fitting. LEGO has been making sets based on the Mario franchise for several years now, but the vast majority are focused on more recent games in the series, like New Super Mario Bros. U and Super Mario 3D World. Those sets tend to be aimed at LEGO fans of all-ages, but this Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set seems to be targeting older collectors.

This isn’t the only upcoming Nintendo set aimed at the older crowd. Back in May, LEGO announced a set based on the Zelda franchise. The set has a special 2-in-1 design that allows builders to replicate the Great Deku Tree’s appearance in either The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or Breath of the Wild. It also includes four minifigures in total: Young Link and Adult Link from OoT, and Link and Zelda from BotW. That set will be released on September 1st, and has a price of $299.99. With the Zelda set coming just one month before the Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set, it’s looking like Nintendo fans are going to have a fun (but pricey) few months ahead!

