LEGO Legend of Zelda Set Finally Confirmed, Releasing This Year

After more than a year of rumors, Nintendo and LEGO have confirmed a set based on The Legend of Zelda. The Great Deku Tree set will be released on September 1st, and features a special 2-in-1 design. Buyers can build a design based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as well as the Great Deku Tree's appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As more recent leaks suggested, the set will include four minifigures in total: Young Link and Adult Link from OoT, and Link and Zelda from BotW.

A short trailer for the set can be found below. Pre-orders are now available on the LEGO website right here priced at $299.99.

LEGO Zelda: What's in the Box?

In addition to the four minifigures, the set will also include builds of other Zelda characters, including Deku Babas, a Skulltula, Link's fairy Navi, and more. The Ocarina of Time build also includes Link's house from Kokiri Forest. In the game, those two locations are separated a bit, so it's fitting that the builds for the Great Deku Tree and the house don't actually connect together. This is a lot of Zelda goodness in one package, but it's also going to come at a premium price; the 2500 piece set will retail for $299. However, this is bound to be a hot item among Zelda fans, so those interested in buying it might want to pre-order sooner, rather than later!

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the first 3D entry in the Zelda series, and is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. Released on N64 back in 1998, OoT defined 3D adventure games, and set a new standard for the Zelda series. Most 3D Zelda games followed a similar formula through 2017, with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Nintendo Switch launch game truly put the system on the map for Nintendo, offering a much different take on Hyrule.

Future LEGO Zelda Sets

These games are two of the most pivotal in the entire Zelda franchise, so it makes sense that LEGO brought them together in one set like this. It remains to be seen whether LEGO will have any other Zelda sets in the future, but it seems like a safe bet; after Mario, Zelda is one of Nintendo's biggest franchises, and there are a plethora of games that would make sense for future LEGO sets. A King of Red Lions set based on The Wind Waker would appeal to fans of the GameCube classic, while a Crimson Loftwing from Skyward Sword would be a great callback to the Wii era. Hopefully Zelda gets the same treatment from LEGO that we've been seeing for Mario and Animal Crossing!

