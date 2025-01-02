LEGO Zelda: The Great Deku Tree Set Is Now Available On Amazon

The 2500-piece, 2-in-1 LEGO Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree (77092) set arrived to much fanfare last year, and we thought it lived up to the hype in our review. So, it’s no surprise that it is currently on backorder here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99. However, the set has emerged from its exclusivity window and is now available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for the same price. But that’s not all!

The arrival of the Zelda: The Great Deku Tree LEGO set comes alongside a massive wave of new LEGO releases for January 2025 – a wave that includes the first Mario Kart sets in the LEGO Super Mario lineup (see below). You can check out all of the new releases right here along with LEGO’s free gift with purchase set promotions for the new year. You can also find many of the new releases here on Amazon. Details about the Great Deku Tree set can be found below.

As noted, the first LEGO set in the Legend of Zelda lineup is a 2-in-1 offering that allows you to build either the version of the tree that appeared in Ocarina of Time or the version from Breath of the Wild. It will also include Minifigures of Young Link and Adult Link from OoT, and Link and Zelda from BotW. The Ocarina of Time build even includes Link’s house from Kokiri Forest. Finally, look for accessories like the Ocarina of Time, a Hylian Shield, and the Master Sword.

LEGO Mario Kart

If you want to go all out with the Nintendo-themed LEGO releases this month, a breakdown of the brand new Mario Kart sets can be found below.