Lenovo’s Making Gaming Laptops That Won’t Embarrass You in Public

I’m a gamer, but I’m also an almost-30-year-old adult who likes to go out and about. Having a crazy looking gaming laptop can be fun, but when I’m doing some work in the airport, or answering emails at a Starbucks, I don’t want my laptop to scream “edgy gamer guy.”

You know exactly what I’m talking about: strange geometrical designs throughout the chassis, brightly colored bars along the top and sides, menacing logos featuring dragons and glowing lights everywhere… It looks great in a product thumbnail, but after a few weeks of using the actual product, we’re over it.

This is where Lenovo comes in, with its newly designed line of Legion Y730 and Y530 gaming laptops. At E3 I was lucky enough to get a little guided tour of these modest beauties, and I loved what I saw. Sharp, clean lines, a light body, and simple blacks and greys make this something fit for the gaming room as well as the conference room. Check out the video tour for the Y730 and Y530 below:

“Stylish on the outside; savage on the inside.” That’s the tagline for these laptops, and it’s fitting. For something so slim and sleek, you really are getting an incredibly capable machine. Eighth gen Intel i7 CPUs, speedy DDR4 RAM, tons of storage, and a GTX 1050Ti should give you all of the “oomph” you need to run current-gen games at high settings.

Some gamers are asking why Lenovo would opt for the 1050Ti over the GTX 1060’s mobile variant, but we’ll remind you that the 1050Ti will help to keep costs down, and it will consume less power (thus boosting your battery life). The 1050Ti can easily run a game like Grand Theft Auto V at 1080p, with maxed out settings, staying north of 40 fps. With a few tweaked settings, you’ll definitely be able to hit 60 fps performance in current-gen games, at higher-than-console settings. Not too shabby!

Of course, if you do want a larger 17″ screen, some RGB accents, the Y730 offers a little more flare. Both the Y730 and the Y530 boast an improved dual-channel cooling system to keep things cool and quiet, and I was really impressed with the vibrant IPS displays on both models.

We’re keeping an eye on these guys. For gaming professionals like myself, and like you, Lenovo’s new Legion designs are an ideal balance of power and sophistication. As soon as we’re able to get our hands on one, we’ll update you guys with a more detailed review. In the meantime, you can learn more here.