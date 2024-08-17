Lethal Company Version 60 Update Adds New Monster, Interior, and More

After taking longer than expected to fine-tune the update, Lethal Company creator Zeekers put out the v60 update for the friend-based survival game in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday. Teased several times in the past as the “best update of all time,” Zeekers took several extra weeks working on the update to make sure its new monster was as it should be when released. That update and the new monster are out now for players to experience themselves alongside other changes and additions like a new interior area for players to explore when hunting for scraps.

If you’re a Lethal Company player who’s not big on spoilers and would prefer to find out about the surprises of the v60 update alongside your friends without knowing anything beforehand, you can download the update now and get started right away. But for those who’d rather know what they’re getting themselves into, Zeekers shared a short list of patch notes detailing what’s new with the highlight being a new monster.

Those patch notes for the Lethal Company v60 update can be found below:

Lethal Company v60 Patch Notes

Removed the Kidnapper Fox (for now)

Removed the Bog Crawler

Removed the Goopy Goblin

Made changes to the Dine entrance positions

Changes to coilheads:

Coilheads now enter a recharge phase after chasing you for a certain distance.



Coilheads can lose track of you after a long time of being out of range and line of sight.



Coilheads cannot complete a jump as easily if they are spotted by a player while jumping.

Made optimizations to Flowerman and Spore lizard AI to prevent lag spikes when they avoid the player in large maps.

Added the Maneater

Added 7 or 8 new pieces of scrap

Added a rare chance for every scrap spawned on a moon to be the same type

Changed the wooden doors of the mansion to have a unique sound effect.

Added the mineshaft interior.

Slightly reduced the number of weather to be present on many different moons at once

And more I can’t remember off the top of my head

But what’s a Bog Crawler in Lethal Company? Players still aren’t quite sure right now with people trying to figure out whether that’s code for another monster or not, but monsters it might’ve been like the Thumper are still present in the game, so until some clarification is offered, the community is unsure.

If you want to see the new monster, the Maneater, you can catch clips online of people who’ve already encountered it.