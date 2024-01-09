Lethal Company Reveals Version 47 Update, Full Patch Notes Announced

Since catching on late last year, Lethal Company has become one of the biggest hits in multiplayer gaming. The game uses location-based voice chat to provide a sense of dread in players, leading to some of the most ridiculous moments of gameplay seen in 2023. However, the game is firmly still in early access as developer Zeekerss provides fans with new patches fairly regularly. The latest Lethal Company update introduces weekly, replayable challenge moons that let you and your friends compete against the world on a leaderboard. Zeekerss says it's "less for competition and more to give us all a shared experience."

Outside of the big challenge moon addition, the latest update has introduced several important changes to enemies. That includes a few changes to the thumper's movement and speed to make it more consistent and faster. The bunker spider has also gotten a few key boosts that should make them just a bit more deadly when you run into it. Of course, there are also quite a few bug fixes that should iron out a few of the issues that have been giving players trouble for the last few weeks.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Moon Challenge Update in Lethal Company. The game is available now on PC.

Lethal Company Moon Challenge Update Patch Notes

I released a small patch, Version 47! https://t.co/cSpTPZ5koc — Zeekerss (@ZeekerssRBLX) January 8, 2024

Hello employees, I hope you had a good Christmas. Now get back to work!!!

I've been taking a break, catching up on movies and writing and drawing, so this update isn't too crazy but has lots of little things. In Version 50 I hope to add lots of new creatures and map variation. (However since there are big changes in my life, I might not be able to work on it as quickly as I worked on Version 45.)

Version 47 Notes:

- Added replayable challenge moons

* These are weekly moons that use the same random seed for everyone, based off the current week using the UTC time zone. The profit you make at the end of the challenge day will be uploaded to a leaderboard so you can compare your efficiency to your friends.

* The challenge moons also have randomly generated names, increased amounts of scrap, random starting credits, and other randomly tweaked properties.

* The point of this is less for competition and more to give us all a shared experience. It will also give even the most seasoned employees a challenge; I have no idea what moons will be generated for the months to come, but some of them will surely be crazier than others.

* If you're using a modded client, turn off all mods to guarantee you get the same moon as everyone else.

- Position of random lightning strikes, the destination of the inverse teleporter, contents of gift boxes, and the precise positions of scrap items are now deterministic and based off the random seed.

- Added the server tag feature for the public lobbies list. Type in a tag exactly to filter by servers that were created with that tag.

- Added a new type of hallway to the factory map type.

* For now I'll continue to add more rooms and variety to the current indoor map types, rather than adding new map types.



Changes to existing enemies:

- The thumper's movement has been reworked so its animations and acceleration should be more consistent.

* The thumper speeds up slightly faster after being hit, but its turn speed drops off more reliably when it reaches high speed.

- The bunker spider now becomes slightly faster when it is almost dead.

- The bunker spider's webs have a slightly larger collision radius.

- The forest giant is more likely to leave the ship alone after chasing a player near it.

- Slightly increased the audible range of the coilhead's footsteps.

- Made nutcrackers able to move slightly while aiming

* They only do this if they've fired at the same person several times

- Made the jester take longer to begin cranking

- Added a new journal entry

- Modified the bunker spider file to patch some confusing continuinity

Fixes :

- Fixed an issue introduced in the previous version where landmines instantly exploded when touching them, rather than waiting for players to step off.

- Made shovel collisions more consistent; you can now hit enemies around corners and nearby objects without it blocking the shovel.

- Fixed an issue which occurred when the masked enemy was interrupted while converting a player, which could result in the player becoming stuck or unable to move their mouse and sync position to other players

* Prevented a case where the masked enemy could create dozens of duplicates of the same player if that player was somehow not allowed to die, resulting in chaos

- Fixed an issue where items were incorrectly considered as being

off the ship by the host if a player walked

on the ship with them and didn't drop them (and vice-versa).

* Spray paint should now always disappear from the moon when you enter orbit

* Items from gift boxes should always stay on the ship when it moves

- Prevented a case where players could take the same item out of a gift box infinite times if it somehow was not able to be despawned

- Decreased the chance of gift boxes to spawn and removed Christmas decor from the item ship. The old item ship music is back.

- Fixed an issue where placing the extension ladder in the cupboard and then moving it would cause the ladder's colliders to become enabled even when holding them, which resulted in erratic movement.