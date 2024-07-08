Lethal Company Releases Version 55 Update With Patch Notes

Since launching last year, Lethal Company has quickly become one of the most popular games, especially among horror fans. Not only has the game sold incredibly well on Steam, but it’s inspired imitators like Content Warning, which has similarly blown up the Steam charts. However, it’s worth noting that Lethal Company is still in its early access period and developer Zeekerss has continued to release new updates relatively often. The latest update is Version 55, which adds a new vehicle and several creatures to Lethal Company.

The Company Cruiser is the first and so far only vehicle in Lethal Company, making it an important milestone for the game. Players can use it to quickly move around the environment while carrying a large load. Lethal Company has also added two more entities, the Kidnapper Fox and Barber, giving players even more enemies they’ll need to learn to deal with. Version 55 also adds several map changes and bug fixes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for Version 55. Lethal Company is available now on PC.

Lethal Company Version 55 Update Patch Notes

Added Content

Added the new Company Cruiser vehicle.

Added the Vain Shroud as a new map hazards.

Added the Kidnapper Fox as a new entity.

Added the Barber as a new entity.

Added two new causes of death; “Inertia” and “Snipped”.

Gameplay Changes

The Jetpack’s price was increased from 700c to 900c.

TZP-Inhalant drunkenness speed and visual effect curves were adjusted.

The Tulip Snake’s spawn chance and spawn falloff curves has been adjusted.

The Knife can now hit multiple entities.

Map Changes

Dine map changes. Its indoor spawn table has been adjusted.

Artifice map changes. Its max daytime power has been decreased from 20 to 15. Its indoor spawn chance curve has been adjusted. Indoor entities now tend to spawn later.

Assurance changes. Its daytime spawn deviation was decreased from 10 to 8. Its indoor spawn curve has been adjusted.



Embrion map changes. Its minimum scrap amount was increased from 11 to 14. Its maximum scrap amount was increased from 15 to 16. Its daytime spawn curve has been adjusted. Can no longer spawn Manticoils.

Rend map changes. Can no longer spawn Earth Leviathan.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Trees were no longer granting cover from Forest Giants.

Fixed a bug where items did not collide with players, entities, and map hazards.

Fixed some de-sync issues with the position of the Nutcracker and the Butler.

Fixed inconsistent damage numbers when attacking entities with weapons.

Fixed inconsistent damage numbers when attacking employees with weapons.

Fixed breaker box and vent spawn positions.

Fixed the speed glitch bug that was related to negative weight.

Fixed a bug where multiple employees were able to use the terminal at the same time.

Fixed a bug where multiple entities were assigned to the same vent, resulting in “ghost entities”.