Lethal Company Creator Devoting “a Lot of Extra Time” to New Creature

Since launching last year, Lethal Company has quickly become one of the more successful games on the market. The co-op horror game sends players to abandoned moons and asks them to scavenge scrap. It sounds simple enough, but solo developer Zeekerss added several “creatures,” which make things much more difficult for players. Zeekerss has been working on a new update for about a month, but they’re going to need a little more time than expected due to the new creatures coming with Verison 60. While Lethal Company players will be saddened to hear that the update has been pushed back slightly, it’ll almost certainly be worth the wait in the long run.

On August 1st, Zeekerss said on Twitter that Version 60 was going to come out in “another week.” That has come and gone with no new update hitting Lethal Company. Zerkerss took to Twitter to explain the delay, saying, “The new creature seems great, but I’m not quite satisfied with some of the most recent creatures, I’m giving this one a lot of extra time and consideration.”

As mentioned, this is probably the smart move for Zerkerss. After all, this isn’t a massive team working on a new update, so things are always going to take longer than you might expect from other companies. Plus, Zerkerss has been very busy since Lethal Company became a surprise hit last fall. While having a game sell like hotcakes unexpectedly is undoubtedly great for the ego and pocketbook, having that many players waiting for each update is sure to take a toll. If Zeekerss needs more time to get the new creatures up to snuff, the playerbase should give them as much time as they need. Fortunately, most of the comments on Twitter are doing exactly that. The top comment reads, “Excellence cannot be rushed,” and there are dozens of other comments with a similar outlook on the situation.

Despite having to wait a little longer for Version 60, there’s still plenty to do in Lethal Company. The fan-favorite horror game is available now on PC. It’s become so popular on the platform that Epic Games recently brought Lethal Company to Fortnite for a fun collaboration. Most likely, we’ll see Version 60 hit the beta branch over the next few weeks and then come to the main version of Lethal Company a week or two after that.