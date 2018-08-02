This ‘Life Is Strange 2’ Teaser Trailer Is Not What You Expect

The first teaser trailer for Life Is Strange 2 has just been revealed, and it has the entire community buzzing. You can check out the intense new footage above, but we’ll warn you, it’s going to leave you with more questions than answers.

The good news is that the trailer does reveal one thing for certain: there’s much more information coming on August 20. We assume that means that we can look forward to a full-length trailer at the very least. We already have a release date of September 27, so that bomb already dropped, so we’re not sure what else to expect here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the content of the teaser, we can’t make heads or tails of it. The internet mystery machine kicked into high gear within seconds of it airing, and there are already multiple fan theories making the rounds. What we know for sure is that a code “10-10” reports a fight in progress, and the officer asked for backup, so we can assume that the fight was either looking really serious, it involved someone who looked threatening, or else it looked like someone was already badly injured. He did not call for an ambulance, however, so we’ll assume that he just needed backup because fists were still flying.

It also goes without saying that someone involved has powers, and their reaction of fear or self-preservation was powerful enough to send the officer, and his car, flying. Is this a new protagonist, or something else? What are we supposed to be learning about the world of Life Is Strange 2 here? The reactions and guesses have been priceless:

Did Captain Spirit just become the villain or something? 🙂 — Whats Out When (@WhatsOutWhen) August 2, 2018

Life Is Strange 2 has a very tough act to follow from the first game, I do however think it has the potential to be better than the first if they make a better ending. — Kyle C. (@Levit0) August 2, 2018

I feel like this is the neighbors orgin story and how they end up next door with their Grandma? Foster parent? So hype! — The Greatest Story Ever Played (@StoryEverPod) August 2, 2018

You can hear Chris or some other kid in the background say “I didn’t even do anything” while crying and then the car flips — A Rodriguez (@arodny12) August 2, 2018

Answers are coming soon, folks, so sit tight! We’ll have more on Life Is Strange 2 very soon.