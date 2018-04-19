Life Is Strange, Vampyr Devs Working on Several New Games

Life is Strange was critically acclaimed for its enthralling narrative and shocking plot twists. Because of this, the team behind the episodic adventure was met with even more enthusiasm when they announced their horror RPG experience set in a similar format called Vampyr. Though we haven’t gotten our hands on their latest title, it appears that we can already be looking ahead towards even more adventures because the team isn’t just working on one new project, but several, according to recent reports.

The initial report hailed from a French website call Le Figaro and was later translated by one ResetEra user. According to the initial report, it discussed a lot of about stocks and industry value and in the middle of all the business talk, a tiny detail stood out. Dontnod is working on an unannounced project currently and is talks with “a leading industry publisher” about a few more for the near future. This is huge, this means that in the foreseeable future, we’ve got at least three new games from the team that knows how to spin an incredible story! That is, if the ideas being pitch get accepted, there’s always a chance no publishers will bite at what they’re selling.

As far as what they are confirmed to be working on already, which has yet to be officially announced with Bandai Namco, we will reportedly see an adventure that will take place in a US city and focus heavily on investigation. Other than that, we really don’t have much else to go on but the crew will be at E3 this year, which means we could very well be given a full reveal come June.

Until then, we have the incredible Vampyr tale to look forward to! To learn more about what the gore-filled adventure of conscience and death has to offer, check out the official game’s description below:

“Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear.

In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction.

Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu.”