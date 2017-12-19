Final Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Episode Is Now Available, Full Season Trailer Here

It’s here – the final episode to the Life is Strange prequel: Before the Storm. The bright side is that there is a bonus episode coming in 2018 that will bring Chloe Price and Max Caulfield back together again, but as far as Chloe and Rachel’s tale – the story is coming to a close.

“Life is Strange: Before the Storm features Chloe Price a 16 year-old rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel’s world is turned upside down by a family secret it takes their new found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons.”

It’s sad to say goodbye to this tale – but at least we know it’s somewhat of a happier ending than other games in this franchise (Damn you, tears!). The game is a wild ride, and the much shorter episodic adventure offers a unique insight to a character we fell in love wi th in the first Life is Strange game. A fantastic retelling of how Chloe gained her outlook on life, and what exactly the story was between her and the infamous Rachel.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

Key Features:

Choice and consequence driven narrative adventure

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make

‘Backtalk’ – A risk/reward conversation mode that allows Chloe to use her barbed tongue to provoke or get her way

Make your mark on the world with witty tags and drawings

Choose Chloe’s outfit and see how people react to your look

Distinct Licensed indie soundtrack & original score by Daughter

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.