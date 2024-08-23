Like a Dragon Survey Asks About Cameos from Keanu Reeves, The Rock, and Many More

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has a busy last few years. The team dropped the Like a Dragon: Ishin remake and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in 2023 and followed that up with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble earlier this year. With four games in two years, you might assume the team would be slowing down, but they recently confirmed that the next game will be unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show in September. While we don’t know too much about this project, a recent rumor has been making the rounds claiming that a few massive names might be joining the series’ voice cast with whatever comes next.

The rumor comes from a new survey that publisher Sega has been sending out to fans. One Reddit user posted the survey they’d received to the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. It asks about various Sega games, including the Like a Dragon series. Then, fans are asked to “rate a bunch of celebrities and if they make an impact on your interest in a game.” The list of celebrities includes actors, athletes, and musicians, so it’s impossible to glean what type of role this might be asking about. Here’s the full list of names on the survey:

Aidan Gallagher

Jack Black

Hiroyuki Sananda

Lionel Messi

Xavier Messi

Han Azaria

Danny Trejo

Minoru Iwasaki

Rami Malek

Simone Biles

Dr. Dre

Frank Montana

Robert Pattison

Lady Gaga

Matthew Mercer

Shohei Ohtani

Keanu Reeves

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Snoop Dogg

Ice Cube

Vin Diesel

LeBron James

David Hayter

Seth Rogen

Kit Harington

Mark Hamill

Eminem

Ozzy Osbourne

Billie Eilish

Of course, veteran fans of the franchise know that RGG hasn’t shied away from bringing in big names in the past. Several pro wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling popped up in side stories in Yakuza 6 and Yakuza Kiwami 2. AEW star Kenny Omega was in Like a Dragon: Ishin. And the biggest inclusion was Danny Trejo in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The veteran Hollywood actor lent his likeness and voice to the character Dwight, one of the main antagonists in Infinite Wealth. Hopefully, we get a further tease of which celebrities are coming to Like a Dragon at the Tokyo Game Show next month.

TGS kicks off on September 26th and lasts through the 29th. We don’t know when RGG will take to the stage, but the team will likely share further details in the coming days. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.